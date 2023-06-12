Celebrate World Tapas Day on June 15th at Jaleo in Disney Springs

Jaleo at Disney Springs invites guests to celebrate World Tapas Day on June 15th, a holiday that commemorates the history and popularity of the traditional Catalan-style of dining.

What’s Happening:

The restaurant’s chef and international culinary icon, José Andrés, was instrumental in bringing this unique dining style to the United States. Since his arrival from Spain in 1993, he has used his popularity and restaurants around the country to educate and introduce the small-plate format to diners. At Jaleo, Andrés takes tapas to new and modern applications, while also embracing traditional tapa dishes.

Boasting in flavor and creativity, Jaleo’s tapas include Gambas al Ajillo , shrimp sautéed with garlic, or Berenjenas con Miel, fried eggplant with honey and lemon zest. Additional fan-favorites include Patatas Bravas and Pan con Tomate .

, shrimp sautéed with garlic, or Berenjenas con Miel, fried eggplant with honey and lemon zest. Additional fan-favorites include and . Tapas are best paired with Jaleo’s selection of superb sangrias and signature cocktails, like its signature Salt Air Margarita.

Make a reservation here Sangria Hour

What They’re Saying:

Head Chef of Jaleo Disney Springs Kristoffer Anderson: “We take pride in celebrating World Tapas Day at Jaleo Disney Springs, as Chef José Andrés has been influential within American and Spanish gastronomy over the last 30 years, allowing for guests to discover his culinary style from Las Vegas to Dubai. Tapas are a Spanish tradition, bringing families and friends together through new flavors and good food.”