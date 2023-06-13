FX Reveals New Title and First Look at “A Murder At The End Of The World”

FX has revealed a new title and first look images for the mystery series formerly known as “Retreat,” with A Murder at the End of the World set to premiere exclusively on Hulu in August.

FX’s A Murder at the End of the World, a murder mystery limited series set at the remote and isolated compound of a reclusive billionaire, released a new title and official first-look images today. The series, formerly known as Retreat, stars Emma Corrin, Clive Owen, Harris Dickinson, and Brit Marling and will premiere in August exclusively on Hulu.

A Murder at the End of the World stars Emma Corrin, Clive Owen, Harris Dickinson, Brit Marling, Alice Braga, Joan Chen, Raúl Esparza, Jermaine Fowler, Ryan J. Haddad, Pegah Ferydoni, Javed Khan, Louis Cancelmi, Edoardo Ballerini, Britian Seibert, Christopher Gurr, Kellan Tetlow, Daniel Olson and Neal Huff.

is created and directed by Brit Marling & Zal Batmanglij. Marling and Batmanglij also executive produced alongside Andrea Sperling ( , Melanie Marnich and Nicki Paluga. The seven-episode limited series is produced by FX Productions and was filmed in Iceland, as well as New Jersey and Utah.