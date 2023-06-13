Citizen and Marvel Introduce Exclusive Alligator Loki-Inspired Timepiece

We’re all a bit skeptical of the Time Variance Authority or TVA from the Disney+ series Loki, but one thing we are certain about is that Citizen knows its way around a watch! The makers of elegant timepieces have partnered with Marvel for an exclusive design styled after Alligator Loki that will journey with you on all adventures even if they're not on the sacred timeline.

Ahead of the highly anticipated Loki season 2 premiere Citizen Loki Watch .

All hail the god of mischief and his reptile variant! Citizen’s latest Marvel addition is inspired by Loki’s most popular form – Alligator Loki – that makes a striking style statement in deep shades of green and gold.

Loki’s signature horns dominate the dial along with intricate design details like a green croc textured strap, while the gold-tone 45MM case commands attention.

But here’s the real trickery: this watch is sustainably powered by light with Citizen’s Eco-Drive technology, so it never needs a battery!

Guests can find the exclusive Loki watch available for purchase directly through Citizen. It sells for $350.00.

A link to this gorgeous timepiece can be found below.

Green Dial Leather Strap AW1363-06W | CITIZEN – $350.00

Eco-Drive Ring: Powered by any light source, continuously and sustainably, eliminating the need to replace watch batteries.

Leather strap with buckle clasp.

Rose Gold-Tone and Stainless Steel casing

Water-Resistance: WR100/10Bar/333ft [Swimming, Showering & Snorkeling]

