Disney Branded Television Debuts Theme Song For Upcoming Animated Series “Primos”

As part of a major presentation at the Annecy International Film Festival earlier today, we were treated to the debut of the theme song from the upcoming animated series from Disney Branded Television, Primos.

Today, Disney Branded Television and Disney Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) took to the stage at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival to announce new projects, debut sneak-peeks, and highlight the expansion of current hit series that are poised to usher in the next century of Disney storytelling.

As part of that presentation, we were treated to the official theme song for the upcoming series from Disney Television Animation, Primos.

From Emmy Award-nominated creator and executive producer Natasha Kline, Primos introduces Tater Ramirez Humphrey, an eccentric girl with big dreams, determined to find what makes her extraordinary. When her 12 chaotic cousins (“primos” in Spanish) move in for the summer, they help her discover her true self. The series is inspired by Kline’s childhood experiences with her extended multicultural Mexican American family.

The newly announced main cast includes Myrna Velasco as Tater Ramirez Humphrey; Melissa Villaseñor as Tater's younger sister, Nellie Ramirez Humphrey; Michelle Ortiz as Tater's mom, Bibi Ramirez Humphrey; Jim Conroy as Tater's dad, Bud Humphrey.

The recurring cast includes Angélica María as Tater’s grandmother, Buela; Liza Koshy as Tater’s friend, Serena; and cousins Becca Q. Co (Lotlot), Cristina Valenzuela (Tere and Toñita), Elizabeth Grullón (Lita), Jonathan Melo (Scooter), Sarah Tubert (Cookita), Natasha Kline (Gordita and ChaCha), Nomi Ruiz (Tabi), Rick Simon (Big Nacho and Cousin Bud) and Ryan Anderson Lopez (Nachito).