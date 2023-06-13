Disney Shares First Look At New Preschool Shorts “Disney Junior Wonderful World of Songs”

Disney Branded Television has announced a new series of shorts set for the preschool audience that put a new spin on classic Disney tunes with Disney Junior Wonderful World of Songs.

What’s Happening:

Today, Disney Branded Television and Disney Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) took to the stage at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival to announce new projects, debut sneak-peeks, and highlight the expansion of current hit series that are poised to usher in the next century of Disney storytelling.

Titled “The Next 100,” the presentation centered on both Disney’s storied legacy in animation, as well as how the company is creating the next generation of hits. Hélène Etzi, country manager and general manager of media for The Walt Disney Company France, opened the presentation with Orion Ross, vice president of Animation for The Walt Disney Company EMEA, and Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, making several announcements.

As part of the presentation, attendees got a first look at a new set of musical shorts geared toward the preschool set, set to debut on Disney Junior in the summer, Disney Junior Wonderful World of Songs.

These musical shorts for preschoolers celebrate the heritage of Disney with classic characters and songs from beloved movies, series and attractions that highlight the wonder and magic of the iconic brand.

Performed by popular musical artists Rob Cantor and Genevieve Goings (Disney Junior Nursery Rhymes), the shorts feature reimagined versions of classic songs, including “Circle of Life” from The Lion King, “You Can Fly!” from Peter Pan, “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana and “ It’s A Small World Disney+