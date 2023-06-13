Pixar Teases Trailer For “Elio” To Drop Soon

A new tweet from Pixar Animation Studios is giving a preview of a preview of what’s to come in their latest film, Elio, revealing that a trailer will be dropping in the near future.

UPDATE:

Shortly after we originally reported their tease, an out-of-this-world teaser trailer, poster and images for Disney and Pixar’s 28th feature film, Elio, has been released.

has been released. Revealed this morning are additions to the voice cast: Jameela Jamil and Brad Garrett join previously announced America Ferrera and Yonas Kibreab in the intergalactic misadventure that is scheduled to take off next spring—March 1, 2024.

For centuries, people have called out to the universe looking for answers—in Disney and Pixar’s all-new movie “Elio,” the universe calls back! The original feature film introduces Elio, an underdog with an active imagination who finds himself inadvertently beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization with representatives from galaxies far and wide. Mistakenly identified as Earth’s ambassador to the rest of the universe, and completely unprepared for that kind of pressure, Elio must form new bonds with eccentric alien lifeforms, survive a series of formidable trials and somehow discover who he is truly meant to be.

What’s Happening:

A tweet from Pixar Animation Studios reveals that with the arrival of their latest film, Elemental , we are getting ready for the next film from the acclaimed animation house, Elio.

The tweet reveals that in the near future (likely just ahead of the theatrical release of Elemental, so fans will also see it in theaters), a trailer for their next film, Elio will debut.

The teaser within the tweet shows different symbols flashing and translating into the phrase "Bring Us Your Leader" before unveiling the logo for the film.

We first learned of the new Pixar Animation Studios film, Elio, during the D23 Expo in Anaheim last fall. Here’s what we learned back then: Elio is about a boy who finds himself transported across the galaxy and mistaken for the intergalactic ambassador for our planet, Earth. The film is set to star America Ferrara ( Superstore) as Olga Solis and Yonas Kibreab as the titular Elio. The film will be directed by Adrian Molina and Produced by Mary Alice Drumm. Molina previously served as co-director of Coco.

As is usually the case with Pixar fare, not much else is known at this time about Elio, but it is slated for a Spring 2024 release.