First Look at the New “ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series”

Disney Channel shared a video on their Youtube page of Meg and Milo giving a first look at Zed, Addison and the Seabrook crew for ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series.
What’s Happening:
- Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim will reprise their roles as Seabrook’s star-crossed zombie/cheerleader couple, Zed and Addison, in Disney Branded Television's next iteration of the hit ZOMBIES franchise.
- Fans can first catch the Seabrook crew in animated form in ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series Shorts, premiering Friday, July 21 on Disney Channel, Disney Channel YouTube and DisneyNOW, and thereafter on Disney+.
- Then up next, ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series, a new comedy-musical animated series, will premiere on Disney Channel.
About ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series Shorts:
- ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series Shorts is an animated short-form series that continues the adventures of fan favorites Zed, Addison and the Seabrook crew from the hit ZOMBIES franchise.
- The shorts, which keep the spirit and jam-packed music of the movies, find the friends encountering new monsters—a carnivorous plant monster, horrifying mega-cricket and even evil clones—while dealing with school and new experiences like a never-ending summer time-loop.
Cast:
- Ariel Martin – Wynter
- Chandler Kinney – Willa
- Pearce Joza – Wyatt
- Carla Jeffery – Bree
- Trevor Tordjman – Bucky
- Jonathan Langdon – Coach
- James Godfrey – Bonzo
- Kylee Russel – Eliza
- Terry Hu – A-Spen
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now