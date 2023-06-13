First Look at the New “ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series”

Disney Channel shared a video on their Youtube page of Meg and Milo giving a first look at Zed, Addison and the Seabrook crew for ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series.

What’s Happening:

Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim will reprise their roles as Seabrook’s star-crossed zombie/cheerleader couple, Zed and Addison, in Disney Branded Television's next iteration of the hit ZOMBIES franchise.

franchise. Fans can first catch the Seabrook crew in animated form in ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series Shorts , premiering Friday, July 21 on Disney Channel, Disney Channel YouTube and DisneyNOW, and thereafter on Disney+

About ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series Shorts:

ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series Shorts is an animated short-form series that continues the adventures of fan favorites Zed, Addison and the Seabrook crew from the hit ZOMBIES franchise.

The shorts, which keep the spirit and jam-packed music of the movies, find the friends encountering new monsters—a carnivorous plant monster, horrifying mega-cricket and even evil clones—while dealing with school and new experiences like a never-ending summer time-loop.

Cast:

Ariel Martin – Wynter

Chandler Kinney – Willa

Pearce Joza – Wyatt

Carla Jeffery – Bree

Trevor Tordjman – Bucky

Jonathan Langdon – Coach

James Godfrey – Bonzo

Kylee Russel – Eliza

Terry Hu – A-Spen