“Flamin’ Hot” Breaks Records as the Most Watched Streaming Premiere From Searchlight Pictures

Flamin’ Hot shared on their Twitter page that it was the most watched streaming premiere ever from Searchlight Pictures.

What’s Happening:

  • Flamin’ Hot is currently available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.
  • It has had a very successful start as it is officially the most watched streaming premiere ever from Searchlight Pictures based on hours watched in its first three days.

About Flamin' Hot:

  • The inspiring story of Richard Montañez, the Frito Lay janitor who channeled his Mexican American heritage and upbringing to turn the iconic Flamin’ Hot Cheetos into a snack that disrupted the food industry and became a global pop culture phenomenon.

Cast:

  • Jesse Garcia
  • Annie Gonzalez
  • Tony Shalhoub
  • Dennis Haysbert
  • Matt Walsh

