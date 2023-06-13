Venom Space Knight and Mania 2-Pack Coming Exclusively to Target Fall 2023

Hasbro is expanding their Marvel Legends line of action figures with a new 2-pack series focusing on Venom Space Knight aka Flash Thompson and Andi Benton or, as she’s better known, Mania! The out of this world set is coming exclusively to Target this fall.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Hasbro has lifted the curtain on a new Marvel Legends 2-pack featuring two characters with a very symbiotic relationship – Venom Space Knight and Marvel’s Mania!

The toy maker is looking to the marvel comics for this exciting release that’s based on the Venom: Space Knight comics.

Venom Space Knight and Mania appear in shocking black and white, signature to the alien symbiote. Venom also features the Guardians of the Galaxy/Nova Corp insignia on his shoulders while Mania sports a wild mohawk and lots of spiky accessories.

As always, the Marvel Legends line features 6-inch scale collectibles boasting premium detail, deco, and multiple points of articulation. They’re perfect for imaginative play, dynamic display and even epic photo shoots.

The 2-pack is a Target exclusive and will be available for pre-order on June 22 at 1pm ET.

Check back soon for a link to this awesome series.

To protect high school student Andi Benton, Flash Thompson accidentally bonds his symbiote to her, only learning later that the Venom symbiote had passed on his demonic Hell-Mark to her.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES VENOM SPACE KNIGHT AND MARVEL’S MANIA

Includes 2 figures and 3 comics-inspired accessories including an alternate head for the Venom figure

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $55.99

Available for pre-order 6/22 at 1pm ET exclusively at Target

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!