Miss Minutes Returns to Marvel Comics With New Covers

Thanks to Marvel, you can check out the upcoming variant cover collection that spotlights Miss Minutes, available in August.

What’s Happening:

It’s time to check in with Miss Minutes again.

Throughout August, the mysterious mascot of the Time Variance Authority will adorn some of the month’s hottest titles in 8 all-new variant covers.

Her charming 2021 debut in Marvel Loki on Disney+

on The covers showcase the character being her delightful self in a wide range of situations and settings, all brought to life by acclaimed comic book superstars including Humberto Ramos, Betsy Cola, Ron Lim, Peach Momoko, and more.

Covers:

On Sale 8/2

Astonishing Iceman #1 Miss Minutes Variant Cover By Humberto Ramos

On Sale 8/9

Children Of The Vault #1 Miss Minutes Variant Cover By Betsy Cola

Ghost Rider/Wolverine: Weapons Of Vengeance Alpha #1 Miss Minutes Variant Cover By Aaron Kuder

On Sale 8/16

Alpha Flight #1 Miss Minutes Variant Cover By Ron Lim

Miss Minutes Variant Cover By Ron Lim Uncanny Avengers #1 Miss Minutes Variant Cover By Romy Jones

On Sale 8/23

Immortal Thor #1 Miss Minutes Variant Cover By Peach Momoko

Miss Minutes Variant Cover By Peach Momoko Jean Grey #1 Miss Minutes Variant Cover By Juann Cabal