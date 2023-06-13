Miss Minutes Returns to Marvel Comics With New Covers

Thanks to Marvel, you can check out the upcoming variant cover collection that spotlights Miss Minutes, available in August.
What’s Happening:
- It’s time to check in with Miss Minutes again.
- Throughout August, the mysterious mascot of the Time Variance Authority will adorn some of the month’s hottest titles in 8 all-new variant covers.
- Her charming 2021 debut in Marvel Studios’ Loki on Disney+ was a hit with fans and these stunning covers are sure to build up the excitement for her return in Loki season 2 later this year.
- The covers showcase the character being her delightful self in a wide range of situations and settings, all brought to life by acclaimed comic book superstars including Humberto Ramos, Betsy Cola, Ron Lim, Peach Momoko, and more.
Covers:
On Sale 8/2
- Astonishing Iceman #1 Miss Minutes Variant Cover By Humberto Ramos
On Sale 8/9
- Children Of The Vault #1 Miss Minutes Variant Cover By Betsy Cola
- Ghost Rider/Wolverine: Weapons Of Vengeance Alpha #1 Miss Minutes Variant Cover By Aaron Kuder
On Sale 8/16
- Alpha Flight #1 Miss Minutes Variant Cover By Ron Lim
- Uncanny Avengers #1 Miss Minutes Variant Cover By Romy Jones
On Sale 8/23
- Immortal Thor #1 Miss Minutes Variant Cover By Peach Momoko
- Jean Grey #1 Miss Minutes Variant Cover By Juann Cabal
- Marvel Unleashed #1 Miss Minutes Variant Cover By Chrissie Zullo