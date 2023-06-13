Official Trailer Released for “Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora”

The world premiere trailer of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has been released. This is set in the never before seen Western Frontier of Pandora.
What’s Happening:
- Watch the World Premiere trailer of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.
- Set in the never-before-seen Western Frontier of Pandora, you play as a child of two worlds, born Na’vi but raised by the RDA.
- Fifteen years later, you are free, but find yourself a stranger in your birthplace.
- Reconnect with your lost heritage, discover what it truly means to be Na'vi, and join other clans to protect Pandora from the RDA.
About Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora:
- Set after the events of the first Avatar film, you’ll embark on a journey across the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen continent of Pandora, as you join other Na’vi clans to protect Pandora from the formidable forces of the RDA.
- Created in collaboration with Disney and James Cameron’s production company, Lightstorm Entertainment, you will experience a first-person open-world action-adventure game exclusively developed to maximize the power of new-gen consoles and PC.
- Available on December 7, 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Amazon Luna.