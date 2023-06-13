Official Trailer Released for “Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora”

The world premiere trailer of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has been released. This is set in the never before seen Western Frontier of Pandora.

What’s Happening:

Watch the World Premiere trailer of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora .

. Set in the never-before-seen Western Frontier of Pandora, you play as a child of two worlds, born Na’vi but raised by the RDA.

Fifteen years later, you are free, but find yourself a stranger in your birthplace.

Reconnect with your lost heritage, discover what it truly means to be Na'vi, and join other clans to protect Pandora from the RDA.

About Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora: