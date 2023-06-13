Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: D23 Exclusives, Captains America, Pixar Pals

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the twenty-fourth week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays which features more D23 exclusives, some Pixar designs and a Captain America pin.

shopDisney’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays are a great way for Disney fans and collectors to expand their displays with some truly amazing pins.

A new round of designs are available on shopDisney including three D23 Gold Member exclusives, a Marvel pin with two Captain Americas, and three designs inspired by Pixar films.

Once again, D23 Gold Members can secure some exclusive pins for their personal collection with Clod from Elemental; a Mulan 25th anniversary piece; and a retro 40th anniversary Disney Channel pin.

Marvel fans will love the Captain America pin that features Sam Wilson and John Walker with their respective suits, shields, and logos.

Finally Pixar gets some love too with Randall from Monsters Inc., the cast from Monsters University, and Luca in his human form enjoying some gelato.

Remember, shopDisney won’t be announcing the upcoming drops. These will remain a mystery until release time, so be sure to check back often to see what’s new.

The latest assortment is available now on shopDisney with individual pins selling for $14.99-$19.99.

The latest assortment is available now on shopDisney with individual pins selling for $14.99-$19.99.

Pin-Tastic Tuesday

D23 Exclusives

D23-Exclusive Clod Pin – Elemental — Limited Edition – $19.99

D23-Exclusive Mulan 25th Anniversary Pin — Limited Edition – $19.99

D23-Exclusive Disney Channel 40th Anniversary Pin – Limited Edition – $19.99

Captains America

Captain America Pin —Sam Wilson and John Walker — The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – $14.99

Pixar Pins

Luca Summer 2023 Pin – Limited Release – $17.99

Monsters University 10th Anniversary Pin – Limited Edition – $19.99

​​Randall Pin – Monsters, Inc. – $14.99

