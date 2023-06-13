Trailer Unveiled For Final Episode of “The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse,” “Steamboat Silly”

As part of the Disney 100 celebration, Disney Branded Television has announced the final episode of The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, which sees Mickey reunite (kind of) with an old friend in “Steamboat Silly.”

Today, Disney Branded Television and Disney Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) took to the stage at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival to announce new projects, debut sneak-peeks, and highlight the expansion of current hit series that are poised to usher in the next century of Disney storytelling.

Titled “The Next 100,” the presentation centered on both Disney’s storied legacy in animation, as well as how the company is creating the next generation of hits. Hélène Etzi, country manager and general manager of media for The Walt Disney Company France, opened the presentation with Orion Ross, vice president of Animation for The Walt Disney Company EMEA, and Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, making several announcements.

There, an announcement was made showcasing a special debut as part of the Disney 100 celebration, the debut of The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – “Steamboat Silly.”

The beloved Emmy Award-winning The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse shorts culminate with a final episode titled “Steamboat Silly,” which follows Mickey Mouse and his friends as they must stop hundreds of old film reel versions of Mickey from wreaking havoc all over town.

In The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, it's nothing but fun and excitement for Mickey and his best pals – Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy and Pluto – as they embark on their greatest adventures yet, navigating the curveballs of a wild and zany world where the magic of Disney makes the impossible possible. Each seven-minute short is filled with laugh-out-loud comedy, modern settings, timeless stories, new music and the unmistakable classic art style of the Mickey Mouse shorts. The series will include stories inspired by various lands at Disney parks and cameos by classic Disney heritage characters.

