The Wonderful World of Disney: “Toy Story 2” Airing July 2nd

If you are a fan of Toy Story, you will not want to miss The Wonderful World of Disney: Toy Story 2 on Sunday, July 2 on ABC.
What’s Happening:
- Don’t miss The Wonderful World of Disney: Toy Story 2 on Sunday, July 2 at 9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT.
Logline:
- Andy heads off to Cowboy Camp, leaving his toys to their own devices.
- Things shift into high gear when an obsessive toy collector named Al McWhiggen kidnaps Woody, and Andy’s toys mount a daring rescue mission.
Extended Logline:
- Andy heads off to Cowboy Camp, leaving his toys to their own devices. Things shift into high gear when an obsessive toy collector named Al McWhiggen, owner of Al’s Toy Barn, kidnaps Woody.
- At Al’s apartment, Woody discovers he is a highly valued collectible from a 1950s TV show called Woody’s Roundup.
- He meets the other prized toys from that show: Jessie the Cowgirl, Bullseye the Horse and Stinky Pete the Prospector.
- Andy’s toys mount a daring rescue mission; Buzz Lightyear meets his match, and Woody has to decide where he and his heart truly belong.