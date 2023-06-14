Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Accepting Applications for New Fire Chief

The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District announced they are looking for their next fire chief for the district.

What’s Happening:

The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Administrator Glenton Gilzean Jr., today, announced a search for the next fire chief for the district.

The search was announced two weeks after Chief LePere announced his retirement which will take effect in August.

The nationwide search will seek a leader for the fire department with a strong track record of leadership in running a department that successfully implements industry-leading fire management techniques.

Candidates should also have a history of caring for the valuable resource that is the fire fighters themselves.

Earlier this month, Chief LePere announced his retirement as fire chief after a decade in that role. He previously served CFTOD as a firefighter for 13 years. During his tenure, he modernized the fire department.

District Administrator Gilzean has a long history of partnering with emergency service departments to promote public safety.

Most recently, in June, he released a public letter upon his resignation from the Central Florida Urban League as CEO highlighting his track record of building successful partnerships with emergency service providers. In that role, he supported successful programs such as Coffee with a Cop to build powerful relationships with the community and emergency service providers.

He also testified before the United States Department of Justice on this success and how to create roadmaps for other communities to replicate this success.

Candidates interested in applying to be the Fire Chief can apply by emailing their application to [email protected]

