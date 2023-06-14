Walt Disney Archives shared on their Twitter page that the Disney100: The Exhibition adds new kid-friendly elements to launch its summer season.
What’s Happening:
- Disney100: The Exhibition adds new kid-friendly elements to launch its summer season, including photo ops and a flip-style observation game, offering tidbits about items found in each gallery.
- The exhibition is now open at The Franklin in Philadelphia and Olympiapark München.
About Disney100: The Exhibition:
- Created for the 100-year celebration of The Walt Disney Company, Disney100: The Exhibition takes guests on a journey through the beloved stories that have been dazzling fans since 1923.
- Experience ten imaginatively themed galleries featuring moving stories, a rich musical score, and unique behind-the-scenes glimpses into the creation of the company’s most popular characters, films, shows, and attractions—and marvel at more than 250 treasures of the Walt Disney Archives, including artifacts, artworks, models and drawing reproductions, plus costumes, props, and other memorabilia—all spanning 100 years of Disney history.
- Highlights include the earliest sketches of Mickey Mouse and original animation drawings from his debut in Steamboat Willie (1928), Disney Legend Bette Midler’s spell book from Hocus Pocus (1993), visual development art from iconic animated films like The Little Mermaid (1989), The Princess and the Frog (2009) and Frozen (2013), and the Black Panther costume from the 2018 film.
What They’re Saying:
- “This incredible exhibit will take guests on a remarkable journey from those earliest days into Disney’s dazzling future using seamless technology, a rich musical score, and—of course—treasures from the Walt Disney Archives collection.” —Becky Cline, Director of the Walt Disney Archives
- “A visual and auditory feast”—The Philadelphia Inquirer