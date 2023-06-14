Photos: Jazz Kitchen Welcomes Guests at Downtown Disney

For more than two decades, Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen in the Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort has been revered for its warm hospitality, French Quarter flair, bold flavors, and famous, hot beignets. Building on this rich tradition, the iconic restaurant has evolved with a fresh new look, new name and new menu.

The location is celebrating its reopening as Jazz Kitchen Coastal Grill & Patio, a modern, casual and fun celebration of the Gulf and Pacific coasts.

The restaurant’s all-day menu features long-time fan favorites alongside new selections such as Lobster & Crawfish Sliders, Chile-Spiced Honey Glazed Grilled Salmon, Gumbo LA-LA filled with succulent seafood, the Grilled Open Faced Lobster BLT Po-Boy and the Reef & Beef, a delectable entrée of grilled shrimp and braised short ribs. This contemporary menu pairs perfectly with a newly expanded wine list from California vintners, and seasonal, seaside-style cocktails.

The update to the Jazz Kitchen is just one part of a major overhaul to Downtown Disney. Drawing inspiration from Southern California mid-century modern architecture, the west-end of Downtown Disney will become a beautiful blend of vibrant color palettes, design elements and patterns influenced by the region, and will include an open lawn for relaxation and future events, and an even broader and diverse collection of dining and shopping.