Searchlight Pictures’ “Flamin’ Hot” To Be Screened at the White House

A special screening of the new Disney+ and Hulu film Flamin’ Hot will be held at the White House, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host the screening on the South Lawn of the White House, joined by the cast and crew of the film and Latino community leaders.

The White House traditionally hosts screenings of projects tied to social issues, such as diversity and equality. Last month saw a screening of the Disney+ series American Born Chinese .

. The film’s director, Eva Longoria, has long been active in Democratic politics, having campaigned for Biden in 2020 and spoken at the last three Democratic National Conventions.

More on Flamin’ Hot:

is based on the true story of a Frito-Lay janitor Richard Montañez (Jesse Garcia) who tapped into his Mexican-American heritage to invent Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, which became a cultural phenomenon. Annie Gonzalez, Dennis Haysbert, Emilio Rivera, Tony Shalhoub, Matt Walsh, Pepe Serna, Bobby Soto, Jimmy Gonzales, Brice Gonzalez, Vanessa Martinez, Fabian Alomar, Mario Ponce, and Hunter Jones also star in the Searchlight Pictures film, which debuted on Disney+ and Hulu on June 9th.

Our own Alex Reif got to see and review the movie during its SXSW premiere in March. Read that review for yourself here