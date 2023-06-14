California Governor Gavin Newsom Attends First-Ever Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite

California Governor Gavin Newsom was in attendance at the first-ever Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite event this evening.

What’s Happening:

  • Governor Newsom was spotted this evening at Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite, where he was seen taking selfies with event attendees.
  • He took in a viewing of the “Welcome” Pride Nite fireworks show, and just happened to be standing next to our reporter Mike Celestino.

  • The Governor’s official Twitter account also tweeted out a short video of him watching the fireworks show.

  • Newsom’s visit to Disneyland for Pride Nite comes as a show of support for the company and its continued business in California, amidst the legal battles against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Stay tuned for more coverage from the first-ever Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite!

