Indiana Jones Collectible Popcorn Tin and Souvenir Cup

Fans from all over are excited about Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hitting theaters June 30. Cinemark Theatres shared while supplies last at select theaters, there are a couple of souvenirs that the biggest fans may want to have.

What’s Happening:

While supplies last, you can purchase an Indiana Jones popcorn tin for $16 or a souvenir cup for $15.

This is only at select locations.

