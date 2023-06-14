Indiana Jones Collectible Popcorn Tin and Souvenir Cup

by |
Tags: ,

Fans from all over are excited about Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hitting theaters June 30. Cinemark Theatres shared while supplies last at select theaters, there are a couple of souvenirs that the biggest fans may want to have.

What’s Happening:

  • While supplies last, you can purchase an Indiana Jones popcorn tin for $16 or a souvenir cup for $15.

  • This is only at select locations.

About Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny:

  • Daredevil archaeologist Indiana Jones races against time to retrieve a legendary dial that can change the course of history.
  • Accompanied by his goddaughter, he soon finds himself squaring off against Jürgen Voller, a former Nazi who works for NASA.