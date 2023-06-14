Indiana Jones Collectible Popcorn Tin and Souvenir Cup

Fans from all over are excited about Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hitting theaters June 30. Cinemark Theatres shared while supplies last at select theaters, there are a couple of souvenirs that the biggest fans may want to have.
What’s Happening:
- While supplies last, you can purchase an Indiana Jones popcorn tin for $16 or a souvenir cup for $15.
- This is only at select locations.
About Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny:
- Daredevil archaeologist Indiana Jones races against time to retrieve a legendary dial that can change the course of history.
- Accompanied by his goddaughter, he soon finds himself squaring off against Jürgen Voller, a former Nazi who works for NASA.