Exclusive Limited Edition Clarabelle Cow Mini Backpack and Wallet Now Available at Loungefly

Move over Minnie Mouse, there’s another fashionable lady in town and it’s about time she got some love from Loungefly! Clarabelle Cow is featured on a Loungefly exclusive mini backpack and wallet as part of a new series that celebrates this classic Disney character.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It’s been awhile since Clarabelle Cow has been featured on a Disney collection and fortunately, Loungefly is giving her a chance to shine.

This week the fashion brand introduced a mini backpack and wallet inspired by the beautiful bovine that will have classic Disney fans stomping a hoof or two in delight.

Guests can shop the new assortment showcases Clarabelle’s expressive face, popping up over the front pouch, and for this particular appearance she’s wearing a yellow dress with white and pink accents.

As a fun, fashionable touch on the backpack, a gold foil bell dangles from her neck, and on the back, her name appears, along with colorful flowers.

The wallet features similar details, including the interior lining that’s decorated with polka dots, flowers, bow and shoe icons.

Guests can find both items available now directly through Loungefly and prices range from $40.00-$90.00. Links to the collection can be found below.

Limited Edition Clarabelle Cow Cosplay Mini Backpack at Loungefly. – $90.00

Edition Size of 1,200

Adjustable shoulder straps and sturdy metal hardware.

Applique, embroidered, gold foil, debossed, and printed details.

9″W x 10.5″H x 4.5″D

Buy Clarabelle Cow Cosplay Bifold Wallet at Loungefly. – $40.00

8 slots for holding cards and 1 clear slot for displaying your ID

Wallet has sturdy metal hardware, snaps and zippers

Applique, printed, debossed, gold foil, and embossed details.

Wallet dimensions: 6.5″W x 4″H

