Marvel Highlights Product Collaborations for the Avengers’ 60th Anniversary

Marvel has revealed a vast lineup of products celebrating the 60th anniversary of the legendary Avengers.

What’s Happening:

This year, fans of all ages are invited to join the fun and celebrate six decades of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes with brand-new cross-category products spanning, but not limited to: apparel, accessories, home décor, toys and collectibles.

Noteworthy new products include: LEGO Marvel Captain America's Shield from the LEGO Group, commemorative 60th Anniversary Marvel Legends figures from Hasbro and Funko Pop! & Pin sets, as well as all-new sportswear and athletic wellness products from elite brands launching throughout 2023.

Marvel is also offering families an exciting way to engage with fan-favorite Super Heroes by collaborating with major and minor league sports teams across the country for Avengers’ 60th inspired Marvel Nights.

Now through Fall 2023, select NFL, MLB, MLS, WNBA and MiLB games will allow fans the opportunity to enjoy special Marvel offerings, such as: a unique drone show, limited-edition commemorative coins, Avengers’ product giveaways from Hasbro or Avengers’ custom video content.

These major and minor league team collaborations, as well as new athletic fashion and lifestyle launches, are all united under Marvel Fit, which underscores Marvel’s continued focus on enhancing active lifestyles, while further connecting fans with its iconic characters.

For additional information on Marvel’s Beyond Earth’s Mightiest campaign and expansive product offerings, visit marvel.com/avengers60

Full Line-Up

NFL Teams:

October 29th – New York Giants

Official Date TBD – Philadelphia Eagles

MLB Teams:

May 19th – Pittsburgh Pirates

June 10th – Baltimore Orioles

June 26th – New York Mets

July 15th – Oakland A’s

July 18th – Chicago Cubs

August 22nd – Milwaukee Brewers

August 25th – Minnesota Twins

August 26th – Detroit Tigers

MLS Teams:

July 8th – New York Red Bulls

July 8th – Charlotte FC

September 23rd – FC Dallas

WNBA Team:

September 3rd – Chicago Sky

MiLB Teams:

August 12th – Indianapolis Indians

September 9th – Las Vegas Aviators



