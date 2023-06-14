National Geographic Greenlights “The Cancer Vaccine” Documentary Which Follows Scientists On Their Journey to Defeat Cancer

National Geographic has given the greenlight for a special documentary following scientists on the journey to defeat cancer. The Cancer Vaccine (working title) follows Şahin and Türeci, creators of Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, as they take on the fight against cancer.

National Geographic announced today the greenlight of The Cancer Vaccine (working title), a new documentary special that will take viewers to the frontlines of the fight to cure cancer.

With National Geographic's signature exclusive inside access, The Cancer Vaccine will follow Uğur Şahin and Özlem Türeci – husband-and-wife team who built German biotechnology giant BioNTech – as they and their team race competitors, skeptics, governments and cancer itself to create an entirely new class of medicines that use the body's own defenses to defeat cancer.

Imagine a world where a cancer diagnosis – even the most aggressive kind – no longer means brutal chemotherapy or a death sentence and a world where every individual cancer patient gets a bespoke drug, individually tailored to the unique genetics of their tumor, which could keep patients cancer-free for the rest of their lives.

The Cancer Vaccine will take viewers to the frontlines of breakthrough science alongside the scientists, researchers and patients at the heart of this extraordinary endeavor, culminating in a story of inspiration, heartbreak, suffering and joy.

From the construction of the huge, machine-controlled factory capable of manufacturing individualized drugs to the crucial trials with select patients whose lives are on the line, this documentary dives into the complexities as well as the achievements the BioNTech team face on their journey toward these groundbreaking cancer therapies.

The Cancer Vaccine begins with the inspiring story of Şahin and Türeci’s fight against COVID-19 with the development of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

For years the couple had been derided as cranks; and mRNA, the technology that they championed, deemed useless.

Yet, the COVID-19 pandemic proved that mRNA could work and deliver a vaccine that would protect millions of people around the world against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

However, a cancerous tumor is a far harder foe than a coronavirus. SARS-CoV-2 is the same person to person, but every tumor is different in everyone who suffers from it – which is why most current treatments only work in a fraction of the people to whom they are administered, and usually only then if the cancer is caught early.

Şahin and Türeci have set themselves an incredibly difficult task: to create utterly personalized medicines.

They will deliver bespoke instructions for each individual patient’s immune system on how to destroy cancer in their body.

With this approach they hope not just to save lives but to transform medicine, creating an entirely new class of drugs and therapies that work with a body’s defenses, not against them.

So far early patient trial results are encouraging. Pancreatic cancer kills 88% of patients within three months of diagnosis.

Half the patients in BioNTech’s Phase 1 trial continued to show no sign of relapse 18 months after they were first treated. One of the physicians involved described it simply as “a miracle.”

But that is only an early trial. This documentary special will be there every step of the way as the BioNTech team strives to turn promising results for a few patients into a miracle cure for the world.

