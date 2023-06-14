Pixar Showcases Vocal Talent Behind “Elemental” In New Featurette

Pixar Animation Studios has shared a new video showing the fun that the actors had while supplying the voices of their respective characters in the latest film from the studio, Elemental.
- Pixar Animation Studios has released a new video showcasing the voice talent going into their latest film, Elemental, which is headed into theaters on Friday, June 16th.
- Featured in the video are cast members:
- Leah Lewis (Ember)
- Mamoudou Athie (Wade)
- Wendy McLendon-Covey (Gale)
- Catherine O’Hara (Brook)
- And Joe Pera (Fern)
- The video treats us to footage during the recording sessions for the film which include not only dialogue, but apparently lots of screaming and what are called “efforts” where the actors provide noises that would come naturally when a character is running and out of breath, getting hit, or falling as an example.
- Interestingly, we also see stars Leah Lewis and Mamoudoe Athie recording dialogue together, something that is believed to be common, yet is actually quite rare in animation production.
- Elemental is an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where Fire-, Water-, Earth- and Air-residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in.
- Directed by Peter Sohn, produced by Denise Ream, p.g.a., and executive produced by Pete Docter, Elemental features a screenplay by John Hoberg & Kat Likkel and Brenda Hsueh with story by Sohn, Hoberg & Likkel and Hsueh. The film’s original score was composed and conducted by Thomas Newman.
- Elemental arrives only in theaters everywhere on June 16th, and you can read Our Review of the film now!