Pixar Showcases Vocal Talent Behind “Elemental” In New Featurette

Pixar Animation Studios has shared a new video showing the fun that the actors had while supplying the voices of their respective characters in the latest film from the studio, Elemental.

What’s Happening:

Pixar Animation Studios has released a new video showcasing the voice talent going into their latest film, Elemental, which is headed into theaters on Friday, June 16th.

which is headed into theaters on Friday, June 16th. Featured in the video are cast members: Leah Lewis (Ember) Mamoudou Athie (Wade) Wendy McLendon-Covey (Gale) Catherine O’Hara (Brook) And Joe Pera (Fern)

The video treats us to footage during the recording sessions for the film which include not only dialogue, but apparently lots of screaming and what are called “efforts” where the actors provide noises that would come naturally when a character is running and out of breath, getting hit, or falling as an example.

Interestingly, we also see stars Leah Lewis and Mamoudoe Athie recording dialogue together, something that is believed to be common, yet is actually quite rare in animation production.