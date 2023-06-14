Fantasy Flash Sale: 30% Off Favorite Items From Disney Parks

Need a midweek boost? How about a flash sale on Disney merchandise! For a limited time, shopDisney will be hosting a Fantasy Flash Sale on Wednesdays with new deals selected each week and today’s deal is 30% Off Favorite Items from Disney Parks.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- It’s Fantasy Flash Sale Wednesday at shopDisney and that means today only, guests can enjoy super savings on select products designed for the whole family to enjoy!
- Today shopDisney is offering 30% Off Favorite Items from Disney Parks including plush, Ear Headbands, tumblers, Spirit Jerseys and so much more.
- Prices are as marked and discounts are based on the original price.
- As always, guests can take advantage of free standard shipping on purchases of $75+ (pre tax). Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout!
- Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.
Hats and Ear Headbands
Disney Parks Reversible Bucket Hat for Adults by Joey Chou
Walt Disney's Enchanted Tiki Room Panama Hat for Adults
Encanto Minnie Mouse Ear Headband for Adults
Disney Parks Ear Headband for Adults by Joey Chou
Minnie Mouse Strawberry Cupcake Disney Munchlings Ear Headband for Adults
Clothing
Disneyland Pants for Adults – Disney100
Disneyland Shorts for Women – Disney100
Mickey Mouse and Friends Disney100 Spirit Jersey for Kids – Disneyland
Stitch Tie-Dye Spirit Jersey for Adults – Disneyland
Walt Disney World Spirit Jersey for Adults by Joey Chou
EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival 2023 Clogs for Adults by Crocs
Collectibles
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Glass Dome Ornament – Disneyland
Horace Horsecollar and Clarabelle Cow MagicBand+ – Disney100 – Limited Edition
Fantasyland Dooney & Bourke Satchel Bag
Disneyland Engagement Ring Holder Ornament
Disney Parks Chibi Loungefly Mini Backpack
Plush and Toys
Goofy Plush Set – Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway – 10 3/4''
Figment Cuddleez Plush – Large 25''
Disney Munchlings Mystery Plush – Street Food Fusion – Micro 4 3/4''
Figment Fruity Fig Bar Disney Munchlings Scented Plush – Specialty Treats – Micro 4 3/4'' – Limited Edition
Dale Falafel Pita Pocket Disney Munchlings Plush – Street Food – Medium 15 3/4''
Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway Figure Set
Donald Duck and Friends Skyliner Collectible Toy
Well there you have it! 30% Disney Parks faves is sure to be a winner with any Disney fan. From clothing and collectibles to plush and fashions must-haves this sale is one you won’t want to miss. Check back next Wednesday to find out what’s featured in the latest Fantasy Flash Sale at shopDisney.