Fantasy Flash Sale: 30% Off Favorite Items From Disney Parks

Need a midweek boost? How about a flash sale on Disney merchandise! For a limited time, shopDisney will be hosting a Fantasy Flash Sale on Wednesdays with new deals selected each week and today’s deal is 30% Off Favorite Items from Disney Parks.

What’s Happening:

It’s Fantasy Flash Sale Wednesday at shopDisney and that means today only, guests can enjoy super savings on select products designed for the whole family to enjoy!

Today shopDisney is offering 30% Off Favorite Items from Disney Parks

Prices are as marked and discounts are based on the original price.

As always, guests can take advantage of free standard shipping on purchases of $75+ (pre tax). Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout!

Hats and Ear Headbands

Disney Parks Reversible Bucket Hat for Adults by Joey Chou

Walt Disney's Enchanted Tiki Room Panama Hat for Adults

Encanto Minnie Mouse Ear Headband for Adults

Disney Parks Ear Headband for Adults by Joey Chou

Minnie Mouse Strawberry Cupcake Disney Munchlings Ear Headband for Adults

Clothing

Disneyland Pants for Adults – Disney100

Disneyland Shorts for Women – Disney100

Mickey Mouse and Friends Disney100 Spirit Jersey for Kids – Disneyland

Stitch Tie-Dye Spirit Jersey for Adults – Disneyland

Walt Disney World Spirit Jersey for Adults by Joey Chou

EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival 2023 Clogs for Adults by Crocs

Collectibles

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Glass Dome Ornament – Disneyland

Horace Horsecollar and Clarabelle Cow MagicBand+ – Disney100 – Limited Edition

Fantasyland Dooney & Bourke Satchel Bag

Disneyland Engagement Ring Holder Ornament

Disney Parks Chibi Loungefly Mini Backpack

Plush and Toys

Goofy Plush Set – Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway – 10 3/4''

Figment Cuddleez Plush – Large 25''

Disney Munchlings Mystery Plush – Street Food Fusion – Micro 4 3/4''

Figment Fruity Fig Bar Disney Munchlings Scented Plush – Specialty Treats – Micro 4 3/4'' – Limited Edition

Dale Falafel Pita Pocket Disney Munchlings Plush – Street Food – Medium 15 3/4''

Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway Figure Set

Donald Duck and Friends Skyliner Collectible Toy

Well there you have it! 30% Disney Parks faves is sure to be a winner with any Disney fan. From clothing and collectibles to plush and fashions must-haves this sale is one you won’t want to miss. Check back next Wednesday to find out what’s featured in the latest Fantasy Flash Sale at shopDisney.