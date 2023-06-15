ABC News Studios Announces Four New True-Crime Docuseries Premiering This Summer on Hulu

This summer, ABC News Studios expands its collection of gripping true-crime docuseries by unveiling four captivating narrative nonfiction titles, streaming exclusively on Hulu – The Ashley Madison Affair, Betrayal: The Perfect Husband, Mother Undercover and Demons and Saviors.

The Ashley Madison Affair (Friday, July 7th)

is a three-part, explosive docuseries exploring the unbelievable rise and fall of the scandalous and notorious dating platform Ashley Madison. As internet dating began to take off in the early 2000s, one dating site catering to extramarital affairs violated all conventions. This series explores the shameless marketing tactics that not only caught the attention of its intended audience but also a group of hackers known as The Impact Team. The docuseries tells the story of the hackers’ unmet demand, a data breach, and the catastrophic fallout. Upon the exposé-style demise of Ashley Madison, the public soon discovered that perhaps the site’s unfaithful users were not the only ones with a secret.

The Ashley Madison Affair is produced by Wall to Wall Media and ABC News Studios.

Betrayal: The Perfect Husband (Tuesday, July 11th)

, is a love story gone terribly wrong. Jen Faison says she thought she had found her happy ending with her college sweetheart, a beloved high school teacher named Spencer Herron. However, their seemingly perfect life implodes one spring afternoon when Faison discovers that behind her fairytale romance was a web of lies, affairs and criminal sexual assault. The program features emotional interviews with multiple women who say they were involved with Herron and the one student who put an end to the twisted teacher’s reign of sexual improprieties. This three-part series is a tale of earth-shattering discoveries, a victim’s bravery, and a woman’s quest to reclaim her life against all odds.

Betrayal: The Perfect Husband is produced by Glass Entertainment and ABC News Studios.

Mother Undercover (Thursday, July 27th)

, tells the tales of four courageous mothers on a mission to save or get justice for their children. Across four captivating episodes, audiences will witness the extraordinary lengths mothers will go to protect their children. In incidents of murder, international kidnapping, mass suicide and judicial corruption, these four mothers transform into undercover detectives, mounting covert operations and taking matters into their own hands. The series showcases the strength and resilience of these women who give new meaning to the saying “a mother’s love knows no bounds.” Mother Undercover is produced by Pioneer Productions and ABC News Studios.

Demons and Saviors (Thursday, August 3rd)

tells the remarkable story of Christina Boyer– once infamously known as the “poltergeist girl,” now a woman convicted of murdering her three-year-old daughter. Thirty years into a life sentence, Christina still proclaims her innocence. The series follows a group of amateur sleuths who have become consumed by their obsession to exonerate her. Exploring Christina’s troubled upbringing, her alleged telekinetic abilities, and the questions that remain about the death of her daughter, Demons and Saviors investigates what is the conspiracy and what is the truth.

investigates what is the conspiracy and what is the truth. Demons and Saviors is produced by Latchkey Films and ABC News Studios.