D23 Gold Member Preview of “Rogers: The Musical” at Disney California Adventure Park

D23 Gold Members can be part of a preview event taking place on June 29 celebrating the debut of Rogers: The Musical at Disney California Adventure Park.

What’s Happening:

Join for an unforgettable D23 Gold Member preview event on Thursday, June 29, 2023, celebrating the highly anticipated debut of Rogers: The Musical at Disney California Adventure Park.

at Disney California Adventure Park. Ever since the show-stopping Save the City was featured in the first episode of Marvel Disney+ Hawkeye , the idea of Rogers: The Musical has captivated Super Hero fans around the world.

was featured in the first episode of , the idea of has captivated Super Hero fans around the world. Now, Walt Disney Imagineering and Disney Live Entertainment bring to life a musical theater show that tells the story of Steve Rogers ( Captain America ) and his journey from humble beginnings to becoming the beloved Captain America ! (Plus, Nick Fury sings!)

) and his journey from humble beginnings to becoming the beloved ! (Plus, Nick Fury sings!) As part of the Disney100 celebration at Disneyland Resort Rogers: The Musical —an all-new, one-act live theater production performing for a limited time.

—an all-new, one-act live theater production performing for a limited time. This special event will allow D23 Gold Members to be among the first to see Rogers: The Musical complete with powered-up extras and the exclusive opportunity to see the show before it opens to the public!

complete with powered-up extras and the exclusive opportunity to see the show before it opens to the public! Please note, this event DOES NOT include theme park admission ticket or park reservation to Disney California Adventure Park.

Guests who purchase tickets to this event must provide themselves and everyone in their party entry with both a valid park ticket and park reservation to Disney California Adventure Park via purchased park tickets, Magic Key, or other means of admission.

Tickets and reservations must be valid for the event date of June 29, 2023, to Disney California Adventure Park.

Tickets go on sale Friday Jun 16, 2023 at 10:00am PDT.

Click here

The Event Will Include:

This event will take place at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California.

Preview of Rogers: The Musical before it opens to public

before it opens to public D23 commemorative event gift

Rogers: The Musical themed popcorn bucket, popcorn, and soda.

Notes:

D23 Gold Members may reserve an event ticket for themselves and one (1) guest.

Each attendee must have an event ticket in their possession for entry for Rogers: The Musical D23 Gold Member Preview at Disney California Adventure Park.

D23 Gold Member Preview at Disney California Adventure Park. Please note, this event DOES NOT include theme park admission ticket or park reservation to Disney California Adventure Park, both of which are necessary to attend the preview event.

There are a limited number of event tickets available. D23 Gold Members must log in by using their D23.com Member account information when reserving event tickets.

D23 Gold Members who do not bring their membership card and event ticket(s) may not be admitted to the event. Membership card may be a physical card or a digital membership card found in the D23 app.

Guests under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a guest 18 years of age or older to attend this D23 event.

Ticketed members and guests who do not attend the event forfeit their place, as well as all experiences, benefits, and gifts associated with the event. D23 Gold Members must be present or guests will not gain admittance to the event.

Video or audio recording of any kind will not be permitted during the presentation and performance.

Know Before You Go:

Separate valid theme park ticket and park reservation for Disney California Adventure Park for the same date of the booked event are required and not included in the price of this event.

Subject to availability and space is limited.

Once booked, there are no cancellations, exchanges, or refunds.

Event elements and information, including presenters, schedules, and pricing are subject to change or cancellation without notice.

All D23 events are subject to change without notice. All ticket sales are final. There are strictly no cancellations or refunds regardless of reason (including, without limitation, due to illness, change in travel plans, etc.) and tickets are not transferable.