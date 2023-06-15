Disney100: Barefoot Dreams Previews CozyChic Disney Collection Coming This Summer

Are you enjoying the Disney100 celebration as much as we are? Since its official kick off earlier this year, there’s been an impressive variety of merchandise to commemorate 100 Years of Wonder and so much more is on the way. Fans looking for cozy home essentials or delightful styles for baby will love everything that’s coming soon from Barefoot Dreams.

Lifestyle brand, Barefoot Dreams is bringing some Disney100 magic to their line of cozy home goods with two new series launching this summer.

With so much excitement surrounding Disney’s 100th anniversary, Barefoot Dreams is inviting fans to experience the magic at home with their ever growing Disney Collection

Starting in July, the Barefoot Dreams limited D100 collection will introduce a CozyChic Disney Mickey Stamped Stroller Blanket in almond color, and CozyChic Disney Classic Mickey Confetti Throw in malibu mist and cream.

Then in August, the brand will drop two additional Disney styles – CozyChic Disney Classic Minnie Mouse Pillow and CozyChic Disney Mickey Mouse Charcoal Blanket.

Each of these pieces encapsulate the spirit of Disney's captivating world, providing an opportunity for fans to celebrate a century of magic and enchantment.

The Disney100 Barefoot Dreams Collection is launching soon and prices range from $88-$188.

Check back soon for links to the individual items.

Can’t wait until next month to start your journey to cozy couture? Barefoot Dreams has an expansive line of Disney-licensed products

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.