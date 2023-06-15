Free Shipping on Any Size Order Is Back at shopDisney!

It’s almost summer, it’s almost summer, it’s almost summer! As we count down the days to the new season, shopDisney is taking advantage of the hype and offering Free Shipping on any size order! Today only, guests can enjoy Free Shipping sitewide on shopDisney no matter how much they spend.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

We love it when we can shop for Disney essentials and not have to pay for shipping, so naturally, we’re heading over to shopDisney for Free Shipping on any size order !

Guests can use the code “ FREESHIP ” at checkout to make shipping absolutely free, regardless of the total value of their cart.

” at checkout to make shipping absolutely free, regardless of the total value of their cart. shopDisney usually requires a cart total of $75 to get free shipping, making this a great opportunity to place a smaller order.

You don’t have to be going on a Disney vacation to enjoy the magic of Disney merch! Whether it’s swimwear and accessories or you’re looking for gifts for an upcoming wedding, there’s so much to check out.

However you choose to take advantage of the savings is up to you, just have fun!

Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.

New, New, New

Elemental "Air, Earth, Water, Fire" Heathered T-Shirt for Kids

Elemental Ear Headband for Adults

R2-S4M Star Wars Droid Factory Figure – Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary

Stitch Earrings Set

Eeyore Sleep Set for Women by Munki Munki

Plush and Toys

Stitch Plush – Lilo & Stitch – 12 1/2" – Disney Pride Collection

Nubs Plush – Small 9 3/4" – Star Wars

Ariel Plush Doll – The Little Mermaid – Live Action Film – 18"

Clod Plush – Elemental – Small 9 3/4"

Disney Munchlings Mystery Plush – Gourmet Goodies – Micro 4 3/4"

Disney100

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Disney100 Deluxe Print

Walt Disney and Ludwig Von Drake Pullover Hoodie for Adults – Walt Disney’s Wonderful World of Color – Disney100

Walt Disney Studios Street Sign Miniature – Disney100

Peter Pan Figure Play Set – Disney100

Mickey Mouse and Friends Disney100 Flip Flops for Adults by Havaianas

Wedding Gifts

Stitch "Family" Wall Decor

Mickey and Minnie Mouse "Love Is in the Air" Figure by Jim Shore

Prince Charming and Cinderella 8" x 10" Frame by Arribas – Personalizable

Disney Fairytale Weddings Photo Frame – 5" x 7"

Walt Disney World Castle Glass Flute by Arribas – Personalizable

Barely Necessities Picks

Moana Bodysuit for Baby

LEGO Belle and the Beast’s Castle 43196

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Loungefly Mini Backpack

Disney Critters Travel Cushion

Black Panther: World of Wakanda Cuff Bracelet

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!