Free Shipping on Any Size Order Is Back at shopDisney!

It’s almost summer, it’s almost summer, it’s almost summer! As we count down the days to the new season, shopDisney is taking advantage of the hype and offering Free Shipping on any size order! Today only, guests can enjoy Free Shipping sitewide on shopDisney no matter how much they spend.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- We love it when we can shop for Disney essentials and not have to pay for shipping, so naturally, we’re heading over to shopDisney for Free Shipping on any size order!
- Guests can use the code “FREESHIP” at checkout to make shipping absolutely free, regardless of the total value of their cart.
- shopDisney usually requires a cart total of $75 to get free shipping, making this a great opportunity to place a smaller order.
- You don’t have to be going on a Disney vacation to enjoy the magic of Disney merch! Whether it’s swimwear and accessories or you’re looking for gifts for an upcoming wedding, there’s so much to check out.
- However you choose to take advantage of the savings is up to you, just have fun!
- Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.
New, New, New
Elemental "Air, Earth, Water, Fire" Heathered T-Shirt for Kids
Elemental Ear Headband for Adults
R2-S4M Star Wars Droid Factory Figure – Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary
Eeyore Sleep Set for Women by Munki Munki
Plush and Toys
Stitch Plush – Lilo & Stitch – 12 1/2" – Disney Pride Collection
Nubs Plush – Small 9 3/4" – Star Wars
Ariel Plush Doll – The Little Mermaid – Live Action Film – 18"
Clod Plush – Elemental – Small 9 3/4"
Disney Munchlings Mystery Plush – Gourmet Goodies – Micro 4 3/4"
Disney100
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Disney100 Deluxe Print
Walt Disney and Ludwig Von Drake Pullover Hoodie for Adults – Walt Disney’s Wonderful World of Color – Disney100
Walt Disney Studios Street Sign Miniature – Disney100
Peter Pan Figure Play Set – Disney100
Mickey Mouse and Friends Disney100 Flip Flops for Adults by Havaianas
Wedding Gifts
Mickey and Minnie Mouse "Love Is in the Air" Figure by Jim Shore
Prince Charming and Cinderella 8" x 10" Frame by Arribas – Personalizable
Disney Fairytale Weddings Photo Frame – 5" x 7"
Walt Disney World Castle Glass Flute by Arribas – Personalizable
Barely Necessities Picks
LEGO Belle and the Beast’s Castle 43196
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Loungefly Mini Backpack
Disney Critters Travel Cushion
Black Panther: World of Wakanda Cuff Bracelet
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!