Bring Some Wicked to Your Wardrobe with RSLVTS’ Marvel Villains Collection

Feeling the twinge of mischief? A sudden sinister shift in the air? That’s because Marvel’s most infamous villains have descended on RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) as part of a new four-shirt collection! If the names Magneto, Carnage, Thanos, and Galactus bring a delightful sneer to your face, then this assortment of button downs are precisely your cup of tea.

RSVLTS is back with another exciting Marvel collection and today they’re mixing things up and going full villain!

The fashionable apparel company is putting some of the best baddies in the limelight and have even managed to make some of them share!

That’s right, Venom and Carnage have found something they both agree on: Kunuflex! I mean who wouldn’t want to be featured on one of these comfortable shirts? The duo bare their teeth (and tongues) on the “Bad Hosts” button down.

While we’re still talking team ups, the “A Little Villainous” pattern is decorated with tiny portraits of those popular pests who drive the super heroes crazy. Be on the lookout for Thanos, Red Skull, Green Goblin and more. Oh! and this shirt is available in a Ladies cut too.

Finally, Magneto is on his own, manipulating dang near any metallic thing in sight as part of the “Master of Magnetism” design; and Galactus is featured in all his glory on “Devourer of Worlds.”

The Marvel x RSVLTS Villains collection is available now on the RSVLTS site

As usual, the shirts are traditional button down, made with KUNUFLEX stretch material and come in sizes XS-4XL for adults ($70).

Links to the individual items can be found below.

A Little Villainous

“Give yourself just the right amount of attitude with this KUNUFLEX collage of miniature Marvel villains over a familiar comic background pattern. From Thanos to Loki to Green Goblin and more, people will be dying to ask you about this one… but might be a little too afraid to do so“

Master Of Magnetism

“This evolutionarily superior KUNUFLEX button down captures Magneto in the midst of unleashing some of his trademark magnetic mayhem onto the world. With its retro comic style and a few Easter eggs from the X-Men universe, you might just say this shirt is… perfection.”

Bad Hosts

“Ever consider someone a bad host because they invited you over for a BBQ and had nothing good on the menu? Well as long as you weren’t on it, you might want to rethink your definition. Your favorite sinister symbiotes from the Marvel Universe wreak havoc on this chaotic KUNUFLEX button down featuring Venom and Carnage on an all-out rampage.”

Devourer of Worlds

“You know how you need that morning cup of coffee or you’re just not yourself? It’s sort of like that with Galactus, except instead of coffee… it’s a world. This cosmically colorful KUNUFLEX button down features the oldest entity in the Marvel Universe hovering over his next meal.”

