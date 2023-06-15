New “Dancing to Disney” Show Coming to Los Angeles in July Ahead of Larger Expansion

Experience a whole new world of magic with Dancing to Disney. The all-new dance show brings the magic of an enchanted, live, multi- sensory experience to audiences in a unique and entirely fresh format. This vibrant, romantic and whimsical show is performed in intimate and awe-inspiring venues asking all to be “Be Our Guest” for a very special evening.
- Dancing to Disney features world-class dance inspired by the most iconic Disney characters and scenes performed to your favorite songs from beloved Disney movies.
- Be whisked away by beauty and grace and transported to where ‘happily ever after’ is just a dance away.
- Dancing to Disney debuts July 13 in Los Angeles at the iconic Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel ahead of a planned larger expansion.
- The evening includes numbers to Disney classics like:
- “Be Our Guest”
- “So This is Love”
- “Part of Your World”
- “Let It Go”
- “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
- And so much more
- The experience is Creative Directed by Amy Tinkham (Disney Princess – The Concert, Cirque Du Soleil, Dancing with the Stars: Live!, Aerosmith’s Deuces are Wild) and Choreographed by KC Monnie (Disenchanted, Gold Over America Tour, La La Land, So You Think You Can Dance).
- Dancing to Disney is co-created by Guy Phillips (Dancing with the Stars Live!, Gold Over America Tour and Maks and Val: Our Way) and Tinkham.
- Right Angle Entertainment is producing with Guy Phillips of Barnstorm Entertainment as Executive Producer and Andrea Andrade as Co- Producer.
- Tickets are available exclusively at Feverup.com/Los-angeles and DancingtoShows.com.