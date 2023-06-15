New “Dancing to Disney” Show Coming to Los Angeles in July Ahead of Larger Expansion

Experience a whole new world of magic with Dancing to Disney. The all-new dance show brings the magic of an enchanted, live, multi- sensory experience to audiences in a unique and entirely fresh format. This vibrant, romantic and whimsical show is performed in intimate and awe-inspiring venues asking all to be “Be Our Guest” for a very special evening.

Dancing to Disney features world-class dance inspired by the most iconic Disney characters and scenes performed to your favorite songs from beloved Disney movies.

Be whisked away by beauty and grace and transported to where ‘happily ever after’ is just a dance away.

Dancing to Disney debuts July 13 in Los Angeles at the iconic Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel ahead of a planned larger expansion.

The evening includes numbers to Disney classics like: “Be Our Guest” “So This is Love” “Part of Your World” “Let It Go” “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” And so much more

