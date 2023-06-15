Ten New Episodes of “Bluey” Available on Disney+ Starting July 12th

Ten new episodes from the hit animated series Bluey will be available on Disney+ starting July 12th. The upcoming episodes will feature voices from Lin-Manuel Miranda and Rose Byrne.

Ten new episodes from beloved animated series Bluey will be available on Disney+ in the U.S. and around the world on Wednesday, July 12th.

The new episodes include cameos from well-known Bluey fans, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, who appears as a talking horse in the episode Stories, and Rose Byrne, who plays Chilli's sister Brandy in Onesies.

Created and written by Joe Brumm and produced by the multiple Emmy Award-winning Ludo Studio for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and BBC Studios Kids & Family, the new episodes will also arrive on Disney Channel

Musical Statues

Stories

Puppets

Turtle Boy

Onesies

Tradies

Granny Mobile

Space

Dirt

The Decider

Bluey follows the adventures of a lovable and inexhaustible Blue Heeler puppy who lives with her Dad, Mum and little sister, Bingo.

It showcases the joyful simplicity that can be found in families, by bringing to life how children learn and grow through play.

Henrietta Hurford-Jones, Commissioner & Executive Producer of Bluey for BBC Studios Kids & Family: “Fans have been keenly anticipating more Bluey and we’re excited to share these new stories with them. We’re so happy at how our audiences have taken Bluey to their hearts! These episodes will not disappoint families, with episodes such as the excellent ‘Tradies’ and others. And viewers will love the return of the Grannies in Granny Mobile.”