New Mission Fleet, Nerf Toys from “Book of Boba Fett.” “The Mandalorian” Coming Summer 2023

Hasbro is bringing more Star Wars fun to kids this summer with a new Mission Fleet set and a Nerf Blaster themed to The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Young fans of the Star Wars franchise can enjoy recreating favorite moments or dream up new adventures with the latest toy assortments from Hasbro.

This summer Hasbro's line of Mission Fleet toys adds Ahsoka The Book of Boba Fett.

Meanwhile, older kids will love creating their own action scenes and bounty hunter games with Nerf’s The Mandalorian Blaster. This toy comes with 12 Nerf Elite foam darts so kids can have a fully loaded blaster and have additional darts to reload as they play!

Both toys will be debuting this summer and will be available at most major retailers. Prices range from $19.99-$22.99

Recreate favorite scenes from a galaxy far, far away with the Star Wars Mission Fleet Grogu’s Training Adventure action figure set. This Star Wars toy includes 2.5-inch-scale Ahsoka Tano, R2-D2, Luke Skywalker, and Grogu action figures with fully poseable arms, legs, and head, as well as design and detail inspired by The Book of Boba Fett live-action series on Disney+.

STAR WARS MISSION FLEET GROGU’S TRAINING ADVENTURE

Includes 4 figures

3 Lightsabers

Training droid and spinning stand

Frog

Attachable backpack that Grogu can sit in

Age 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $22.99

Available: Summer 2023 at most major retailers

Imagine yourself in exciting Star Wars adventures with this NERF STAR WARS THE MANDALORIAN BLASTER, decorated on both sides with vibrant Mandalorian designs. Easy-to-use top slide opens the internal clip and primes the blaster. Pull back the slide to access the clip and load darts inside, move it backward and forward to prime then choose your target and pull the trigger to blast into battle!

NERF STAR WARS THE MANDALORIAN BLASTER

Includes blaster and 12 darts. Protective eyewear recommended (not included)

Ages 8 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $19.99

Available: Summer 2023 at most major retailers

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!