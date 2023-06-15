SandSerpent Roller Coaster Permanently Closing at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay on July 9th

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has announced that the SandSerpent roller coaster will be permanently closing on July 9th, 2023.
What’s Happening:
- SandSerpent, one of the 10 roller coasters at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, will be retired to make way for an exciting new addition to the park’s Pantopia area.
- SandSerpent is a “wild mouse” coaster that zips, zooms and climbs five stories into the air before bringing riders back down in a roar of laughter.
- The 5-story-tall roller coaster first opened at the park in 2004 as Cheetah Chase, and was previously located at Busch Gardens Williamsburg from 1996-2003.
- After 19 years of family-friendly fun, guests will have the chance to ride the popular 5-story-tall roller coaster one last time before being permanently retired on July 9th.
- Annual Pass Members will be able to ride the attraction with exclusive early morning access from June 30th through July 4th.
- No details have been announced regarding what may replace SandSerpent at this time.