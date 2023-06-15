Disney Working on a Restoration of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”

Disney is currently at work on a restored version of the first-ever full-length animated feature, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

What’s Happening:

Today, Disney revealed that a collection of 28 newly restored Walt Disney Animation Studios classic shorts would be added to Disney+

In that announcement they also revealed that a restoration of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is also in the works.

is also in the works. The restorations were spearheaded by Walt Disney Studios Restoration and Preservation team, led by director Kevin Schaeffer, working in close collaboration with creative advisors from Walt Disney Animation Studios.

The latter included Dorothy McKim, special projects and 2D animation producer, along with color supervision by Mike Giaimo (acclaimed production designer on the two Frozen features and the upcoming feature, Wish ) and animation legend, Eric Goldberg (who headed animation on the Genie in Aladdin and directed Pocahontas and two segments for Fantasia 2000 ).

features and the upcoming feature, ) and animation legend, Eric Goldberg (who headed animation on the Genie in and directed and two segments for ). This same team recently worked on a restoration of Cinderella , which was released through Disney Movie Club in March, and will see a wider release later this year.

, which was released through Disney Movie Club in March, and will see a wider release later this year. Check out Alex’s review Cinderella on Blu-ray.