Special Resort Offers to Celebrate the Holiday Season at Walt Disney World

If you want to be at Walt Disney World around the holidays, there are some special deals going around that are too good to pass up.
What’s Happening:
Disney+ Offer
- Disney+ subscribers save up to 35% on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels from October 22nd – November 2nd, 2023 and November 26th – December 25th, 2023.
- A Disney+ offer validation must be completed no later than the Wednesday after the calendar week in which the booking is made.
Savings for stays select nights, October 22nd through November 2nd and November 26th though December 23rd, 2023:
- Save 35%:
- Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge
- Disney's Art of Animation Resort – Family Suites
- Disney's BoardWalk Inn
- Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Disney's Old Key West Resort
- Disney's Riviera Resort
- Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
- Disney's Yacht Club Resort
- Save 30%:
- The Cabins at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort
- Disney's Beach Club Resort
- Disney's Coronado Springs Resort
- Disney's Port Orleans Resort – Riverside
- Save 25%:
- Disney's All-Star Movies Resort
- Disney's All-Star Music Resort
- Disney's All-Star Sports Resort
- Disney's Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
- Disney's Polynesian Village Resort
- Disney's Pop Century Resort
- Save 20%:
- Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort
- Disney's Contemporary Resort
- Disney's Polynesian Villas and Bungalows
- Save 15%:
- Bay Lake Tower at Disney's Contemporary Resort
- Disney's Art of Animation Resort – Little Mermaid Standard Rooms
- Disney's Beach Club Villas
- Disney's Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
- Disney's Wilderness Lodge
- The Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
Important Details:
- Proof of Disney+ subscription required. US residents must be 18+ to subscribe to Disney+. Canadian residents must be 18+ or the age of the majority in their jurisdiction to subscribe to Disney+. Void where prohibited.
- Disney+ subscriber must stay in the room.
- Offer must be booked online.
- Additional per-adult charges may apply for more than 2 adults per room at Disney Value, Moderate and Deluxe Resorts and Studios at Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts.
- Cannot be combined with any other discount or promotion.
- Advance reservations required.
- Offer excludes the following room types: 3-bedroom villas, Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Villas and Bungalows and The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort.
- Valid admission and a park reservation are required to enjoy theme parks and special events and are not included in this offer.
- Valid admission for special ticketed events is not included in this offer.
Room Only Offer:
- Save up to 25% on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels on stays most nights October 2nd to December 25th, 2023.
Save 25%-30%:
- Save up to 25% most Sunday through Thursday nights from October 2nd to November 18th, 2023 and most nights November 19th to December 9th, 2023
- Save up to 30% for stays most nights December 10th to 25th, 2023
- Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge
- Disney's Art of Animation Resort – Family Suites
- Disney's Beach Club Resort
- Disney's BoardWalk Inn
- Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Disney's Old Key West Resort
- Disney's Riviera Resort
- Disney Saratoga Spring Resort & Spa
- Disney's Yacht Club
Save 20%-25%:
- Save up to 20% most Sunday through Thursday nights from October 2nd to November 18th, 2023 and most nights November 19th to December 9th, 2023
- Save up to 25% for stays most nights December 10th to 25th, 2023
- The Cabins at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort
- Disney's Coronado Springs Resort
- Disney's Port Orleans Resort – Riverside
Save 15%-20%:
- Save up to 15% most Sunday through Thursday nights from October 2nd to November 18th, 2023 and most nights November 19th to December 9th, 2023
- Save up to 20% for stays most nights December 10th to 25th, 2023
- Disney's All-Star Movies Resort
- Disney's All-Star Music Resort
- Disney's All-Star Sports Resort
- Disney's Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
- Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort
- Disney's Contemporary Resort
- Disney's Polynesian Village Resort
- Disney's Pop Century Resort
Save 10%-15%:
- Save up to 10% most Sunday through Thursday nights from October 2nd to November 18th, 2023 and most nights November 19th to December 9th, 2023
- Save up to 15% for stays most nights December 10th to 25th, 2023
- Bay Lake Tower at Disney's Contemporary Resort
- Disney's Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House
- Disney's Art of Animation Resort – Standard Rooms
- Disney's Beach Club Resort – Villas
- Disney's Polynesian Villas & Bungalows
- Disney's Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
- Disney's Wilderness Lodge
- The Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
Important Details:
- The number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited.
- Savings based on the non-discounted price for the same room.
- Length of stay requirements may apply.
- Additional per-adult charges may apply if more than 2 adults per room at Disney Value, Moderate and Deluxe Resorts and Studios at Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts.
- Advance reservations required.
- Cannot be combined with any other discount or promotion.
- Offer excludes the following room types: 3-bedroom villas, Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Villas and Bungalows, and The Campsites at Disney's Fort Wilderness.
- Valid admission and a theme park reservation are required to enjoy theme parks and are not included in this offer.
- Valid admission for special ticketed events is not included in this offer.
Florida Resident Offer:
- Save up to 30% on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels, valid for stays most nights October 2 through December 25, 2023.
Save 30%-35%:
- Save up to 30% most Sunday through Thursday nights from October 2nd to November 18th, 2023 and most nights November 19th to December 9th, 2023
- Save up to 35% for stays most nights December 10th to 25th, 2023
- Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge
- Disney's Beach Club Resort
- Disney's BoardWalk Inn
- Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Disney's Old Key West Resort
- Disney's Riviera Resort
- Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
- Disney's Yacht Club Resort
Save 25%-30%:
- Save up to 25% most Sunday through Thursday nights from October 2nd to November 18th, 2023 and most nights November 19th to December 9th, 2023
- Save up to 30% for stays most nights December 10th to 25th, 2023
- The Cabins at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground
- Disney's Art of Animation Resort – Family Suites
- Disney's Coronado Springs Resort
- Disney's Port Orleans Resort – Riverside
Save 20%-25%:
- Save up to 20% most Sunday through Thursday nights from October 2nd to November 18th, 2023 and most nights November 19th to December 9th, 2023
- Save up to 25% for stays most nights December 10th to 25th, 2023
- Disney's All-Star Movies Resort
- Disney's All-Star Music Resort
- Disney's All-Star Sports Resort
- Disney's Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
- Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort
- Disney's Contemporary Resort
- Disney's Polynesian Village Resort
- Disney's Pop Century Resort
Save 15%-20%:
- Save up to 15% most Sunday through Thursday nights from October 2nd to November 18th, 2023 and most nights November 19th to December 9th, 2023
- Save up to 20% for stays most nights December 10th to 25th, 2023
- Bay Lake Tower at Disney's Contemporary Resort
- Disney's Polynesian Villas & Bungalows
- The Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
Save 10%-15%:
- Save up to 10% most Sunday through Thursday nights from October 2nd to November 18th, 2023 and most nights November 19th to December 9th, 2023
- Save up to 15% for stays most nights December 10th to 25th, 2023
- Disney's Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House
- Disney's Art of Animation Resort – Little Mermaid Standard Rooms
- Disney's Beach Club Resort – Villas
- Disney's Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
- Disney's Wilderness Lodge
Important Details:
- Additional per-adult charges may apply if more than 2 adults per room at Disney Value, Moderate and Deluxe Resorts, and Studios at Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts.
- Cannot be combined with any other discount or promotion.
- Advance reservations required.
- Offer excludes the following room types: 3-bedroom villas, Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Villas and Bungalows and The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort.
- Proof of Florida residency required at check-in.
- Valid admission and a theme park reservation are required to enjoy theme parks and are not included in this offer.
- Valid admission for special ticketed events is not included in this offer.
Annual Passholder Offer:
- There will also be an Annual Passholder offer during this time period, with a savings of up to 35% at select hotels.
