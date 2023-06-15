Our Spidey Senses Say the CASETiFY x Marvel Collection is Coming Soon…with Venom!

Whether they like the high flying thrills of Spider-Man’s adventures or just wanna hangout with the alien symbiote possessed Venom, Marvel fans can enjoy either thanks to a new collection from CASETiFY. This summer, the lifestyle brand is giving the Marvel characters a new life on awesome smart device accessories that will elevate your tech to the next level.

What’s Happening:

Today, the global lifestyle brand CASETiFY announced its first collaboration with Marvel and spotlights Spider-Man on its new tech accessories.

Fans can now sign up for priority access to shop the full collection at casetify.com

to shop the full collection at Spider-Man is a pop culture icon and fans can now rep the Super Hero on CASETiFY’s signature Impact Ultra Impact Mirror Clear Bounce Cases

Designs within the collection encourage fans to unleash their inner Super Hero with the Spider-Man Mask Case Spider-Man Suit Case

This collection also features iconic Marvel character Venom, with the Venom Mask Case Venom Suit Case

The Spider-Man CASETiFY x Marvel Collection is coming soon! Pricing hasn’t been announced, but check back for updates and links to these cool mobile accessories.

More CASETiFY Accessories:

Designs in the collection extend to complementary accessories made for AirPods and AirPods Pro AirPods Max , AirTags , Apple Watch bands , wireless chargers MagSafe wallets , MagSafe battery pack cases, phone straps, MacBook , and iPad .

and , , , , MagSafe battery pack cases, phone straps, , and . This collection highlights a special Venom AirPods Max Case as well as a Spider-Man AirPods Case with 3D spider web design.

Where to Shop: