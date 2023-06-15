Official Trailer Released for Season 5 of FX’s “What We Do in the Shadows”

The official trailer for season 5 of FX’s What We Do in the Shadows has been released. The show will premiere Thursday, July 13th with two episodes on FX, and will stream the next day on Hulu.

What’s Happening:

FX’s What We Do in the Shadows premieres with two episodes on Thursday, July 13th at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on FX, streaming the next day on Hulu.

with two episodes on Thursday, July 13th at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on FX, streaming the next day on Hulu. Check out the trailer below:

About What We Do in the Shadows:

What We Do in the Shadows , based on the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, documents the nightly exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), and their vampire bureaucrat acquaintance, The Guide (Kristen Schaal).

, based on the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, documents the nightly exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), and their vampire bureaucrat acquaintance, The Guide (Kristen Schaal). In season five, Nandor feels his familiar (and sometimes friend) Guillermo slipping away as he seems to be spending much more time with Laszlo, whose skills as a gentleman scientist are put to the test as he tries to solve the mystery of the strange and very secret changes Guillermo is going through.

Nadja, suffering the effects of a previously-undiagnosed supernatural hex, reconnects with her family — or at least, a family — from the Old Country, Colin pursues the path of so many energy vampires before him by running for political office and The Guide tries to figure out where she fits in as the relative newcomer to this tightly-knit group who’ve known each other for centuries.