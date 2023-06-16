ABC to Air First Episode of “American Born Chinese” on Saturday, June 24th

The first episode of the new Disney+ series American Born Chinese is set to air on ABC on Saturday, June 24th.

What’s Happening:

Mark your calendars, as the first episode of American Born Chinese , titled “What Guy Are You,” is being treated to a viewing on ABC.

, titled “What Guy Are You,” is being treated to a viewing on ABC. This airing will take place on Saturday, June 24th at 8:00 p.m.

If you then want to watch the rest of the series, you can now catch all eight episodes on Disney+.

Based on the graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang, American Born Chinese chronicles the trials and tribulations of a regular American teenager whose life is forever changed when he befriends the son of a mythological god. This is the story of a young man’s battle for his own identity, told through family, comedy, and action-packed Kung-Fu.

chronicles the trials and tribulations of a regular American teenager whose life is forever changed when he befriends the son of a mythological god. This is the story of a young man’s battle for his own identity, told through family, comedy, and action-packed Kung-Fu. The coming-of-age adventure features an all-star international cast, including: Academy Award-Nominees and Golden Globe winners Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan ( Everything Everywhere All at Once ) Ben Wang ( Chang Can Dunk ) Yeo Yann Yann ( Wet Season ) Chin Han ( Mortal Kombat ) Daniel Wu ( Reminiscence ) Former Taekwondo champion Jimmy Liu Sydney Taylor ( Just Add Magic )

Introducing audiences to a pantheon of iconic Chinese mythical characters, are guest stars: Academy Award nominee Stephanie Hsu as Shiji Niangniang, the Goddess of Stones Ronny Chieng as unconventional monk, Ji Gong Jimmy O. Yang as Dragon King, Ao Guang James Hong as Jade Emperor Leonard Wu as Niu Mowang/Bull Demon Poppy Liu as Princess Iron Fan

The series also welcomes Lisa Lu as soon-to-be retired acupuncturist Ni Yang and Rosalie Chiang as student activist Suzy Nakamura.

Destin Daniel Cretton ( Marvel Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ) is directed the series and serves as executive producer, alongside Melvin Mar and Jake Kasdan ( Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. ), Erin O'Malley ( Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. ), Asher Goldstein ( Just Mercy ) and Gene Luen Yang.

) is directed the series and serves as executive producer, alongside Melvin Mar and Jake Kasdan ( ), Erin O'Malley ( ), Asher Goldstein ( ) and Gene Luen Yang. Check out Alex’s review of American Born Chinese, which captures the essence of the graphic novel with new twists for a contemporary audience.