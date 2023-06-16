Disney100: Mickey & Friends Birthday Celebration Collection Set to Launch Next Month

“Happy Birthday! It’s Disney’s birthday. Happy, happy, birthday to you!” This summer, in honor of the Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary, Loungefly is rolling out a new collection that will have everyone saying, “let’s party!”

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

As the celebration of Disney100 continues, Loungefly is joining the fun with another delightful assortment of accessories themed to Mickey and his pals.

Earlier today, the fashion brand announced their upcoming Disney Mickey & Friends Birthday Celebration Collection will be debuting this July.

The new collection commemorates the magical 100 years since Mickey and his loveable Disney companions were first introduced to the world with exciting and vibrant products that fans will surely enjoy!

With its summery vibes and shimmering sequins, this timing of this series couldn’t be more perfect! Plus, fans will have ample time to secure their favorites well ahead of Disney’s actual anniversary in October. The lineup includes: Lanyard with Cardholder Mystery Pins 3″ Birthday Present Pin Ringer T-Shirt Ear Headband Mini Backpack Zip Around Wallet



While we don’t have an official date for this collection, it’s expected to arrive in July 2023 and will be available at Loungefly.

Prices range from $10-$80.00. The links below lead to the individual purchase pages where guests can sign up to be notified when their favorite products go on sale.

Loungefly Disney Mickey And Friends Birthday Celebration

“Get the confetti ready! Join in on the festivities with our Loungefly Disney Mickey Mouse and Friends Birthday Celebration Lanyard with Card Holder. On the front, you’ll see that the whole gang has gathered, with their party hats on, including Goofy, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, and Pluto. On the reverse side of the card holder, there’s a clear slot for displaying your ID. A silicone charm of a party hat tops off the look, and the printed lanyard strap carries a celebratory motif of balloons, confetti, and Mickey and friends.”

LOUNGEFLY DISNEY MICKEY AND FRIENDS BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION LANYARD WITH CARDHOLDER – $12.00

Vegan leather (polyurethane

Printed details, silicone charm, and gold-colored metal hardware..

“The gift table is all set! Which present goes with each Disney guest? Unwrap the fun with our Loungefly Disney Mickey Mouse and Friends Birthday Presents Mystery Box Pins. Each beautifully wrapped present hints at a famous Disney character that bears its likeness.”

LOUNGEFLY DISNEY MICKEY AND FRIENDS PRESENTS MYSTERY BOX PINS – $120.00

Mystery series features: Donald Duck’s sailor hat; Daisy Duck fashion; Minnie Mouse polka dots, bow, and ears; Goofy’s hat; Pluto’s ears.

Pins are sold individually, without indication of which pin is inside each box.

1 in 12 chance you may find the glitter chase of a present with Mickey Mouse’s outfit and characteristic ears!

Approximately 1.5 inches tall

Please note: Loungefly cannot accept requests for specific items. Item selection is random, as each piece is in mystery box packaging. You may receive duplicate figures. Chase variants are shipped at random. Receiving a chase with purchase is not guaranteed.

“The Mickey Mouse Birthday Present Surprise 3-Inch Collector Box Pin is designed to delight Disney fans! It looks like a beautifully wrapped birthday present, and includes a sliding mechanism on the back that allows you to “lift” the top of the box so that Mickey Mouse pops out, holding a delicious-looking cake.”

LOUNGEFLY DISNEY MICKEY BIRTHDAY PRESENT SURPRISE 3 INCH COLLECTOR BOX PIN – $20.00

Layering and a sliding mechanism

Gold-colored backing with signature Funko crown debossing

Limited-edition piece count.

3 inches tall

Comes in a window display collector box

Edition size: 1,400

“Cut yourself the biggest slice of cake and celebrate in style. The Mickey Mouse and Friends Birthday Celebration Unisex Ringer Tee is full of festive details. A colorful, pastel roller print motif features Mickey Mouse balloons decked out with party hats and Minnie Mouse balloons with her signature bow. Scrumptious-looking Mickey Mouse cupcakes are sprinkled among the confetti shapes. And, if you look closely, you might find more hidden Mickeys!”

LOUNGEFLY DISNEY MICKEY BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION UNISEX RINGER TEE – $35.00

Features three differently colored pastel bands along the collar and sleeves.

Quarter-sleeve, crewneck tee

“The Mickey Mouse and Friends Birthday Celebration Ears Headband is a silver sequined applique beauty! The ears include a foil metallic party hat that reads, “It’s My Birthday” while a rainbow-patterned band complements the celebratory colors of the confetti on the 3D bow. Be on the lookout for “hidden Mickeys” too.”

LOUNGEFLY DISNEY MICKEY AND FRIENDS BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION EARS HEADBAND – $30.00

Vegan leather includes the Loungefly embroidery on the side.

One size fits most.

Approximately 10.5″W x 8.5″H x 1″D

“It’s a piece of cake to pull off a festive look with the Mickey Mouse and Friends Birthday Celebration Mini Backpack. The applique party hat, with metallic rainbow print and a yellow pom pom on top, is removable, so you can save it to wear for your birthday. The 3D bow holds colorful confetti sequins, which match the shapes and colors of the sequins on the front zipped pocket.”

LOUNGEFLY DISNEY MICKEY AND FRIENDS BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION MINI BACKPACK – $80.00

Silver molded metal zipper charm in the shape of Mickey Mouse’s head and ears, with a party hat on top.

Covered in shiny silver sequins

Rainbow shoulder straps and rainbow zipper tape

Characters include: Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Pluto, Goofy, Donald Duck, and Daisy Duck.

Vegan leather (polyurethane).

Adjustable shoulder straps, side pockets, a removable applique party hat, and shiny silver-colored metal hardware. Features applique, printed, zipper charm, sequin, and 3D details.

Coordinating inside lining.

9″W x 10″H x 4.5″D

“The Mickey Mouse and Friends Birthday Celebration Zip-Around Wallet features a 3D bow that holds colorful confetti sequins, and if you look carefully, you might spot some “hidden Mickeys.” The entire wallet is covered in shiny silver sequins, including the signature ears that stick up on top.”

LOUNGEFLY DISNEY MICKEY AND FRIENDS BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION ZIP AROUND WALLET – $40.00

8 slots for holding cards and 1 clear slot for displaying ID.

Vegan leather (polyurethane)

Zips closed with shiny silver-colored metal hardware

Features applique, PVC, sequin, 3D bow, and printed details

Coordinating inside lining.

8″W x 4″H

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.