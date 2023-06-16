Gwen Stefani Returns To Anaheim For Honda Center Anniversary Concert Benefitting Children’s Hospital of Orange County

Gwen Stefani will be revisiting her Anaheim roots as part of a special concert marking the 30th anniversary of Anaheim’s Honda Center and raising money for Children’s Hospital of Orange County.

What’s Happening:

The city of Anaheim has announced that for the first time in over 15 years, Gwen Stefani will be returning to the Honda Center’s stage for their 30th anniversary concert in September.

Honda Center’s 30th Anniversary Concert celebrates both the past and future of this iconic venue with Anaheim’s hometown music icon, Gwen Stefani. Stefani has performed at the arena nine times, including the iconic live concert recording of No Doubt’s Live in The Tragic Kingdom on May 31 and June 1 in 1997.

Gwen Stefani and Honda Center are donating $2 for every ticket purchased to "Honda Center's 30th Anniversary Concert" to Children's Hospital of Orange County (CHOC), a pediatric healthcare system based in Orange County, California. Donated funds will support CHOC's music therapy program, which uses evidence-based music interventions to help address physical, emotional, cognitive and social needs of patients. Susan and Henry Samueli, owners of Honda Center's management company, will match the donation with a grant to CHOC from the Samueli Foundation, their family foundation dedicated to making Orange County a thriving mosaic of community well-being. Additionally, Honda Center is donating tickets to CHOC, including premium tickets to be used in upcoming fundraising auctions.

Tickets start at $30 and go on sale to the general public starting Thursday, June 22 at 10 a.m. PST on ticketmaster.com. Honda Center and Live Nation presale tickets will be available starting Wednesday, June 21 at 10 a.m. PST. To sign up for Honda Center’s presale list visit https://www.hondacenter.com/encore-club