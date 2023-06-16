Wicket and Light Side vs Dark Side Star Wars Accessories Coming to Loungefly This July

What happens when you combine Loungefly with Star Wars? You get a really awesome collection that celebrates the Original Trilogy! This July, Loungefly and Lucasfilm are teaming up for a fashionably fun assortment of accessories and apparel that will take your wardrobe to the cosmos!
What’s Happening:
- Loungefly is dropping an all-new collection in collaboration with Lucasfilm as part of a new accessories line that brings the light and dark sides of Star Wars to fans with a fashionable twist!
- Showcasing the brave young Ewok Wicket from the forest moon of Endor, the epic web-exclusive collection includes Loungefly’s signature mini backpack (MSRP: $90) and matching bifold wallet (MSRP: $40).
- Both are decorated with a design featuring curious Wicket peeking through his orange hoodie in a plush material.
- This Star Wars collection offers fans an opportunity to keep their furry friend close as they embark on life’s daily adventures.
- But that’s not all, Stitch Shoppe by Loungefly, the brand’s first high-end apparel line that promotes body positivity, will also feature classic designs and beloved characters from the Star Wars franchise.
- Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, Darth Vader, and more of your favorites get a chance to shine on this galactic series.
- Fans can show their allegiance fashionably with this capsule collection that includes:
- Star Wars logo printed top (MSRP: $35)
- Vibrant double-sided Light vs. Dark Side skirt (MSRP: $75)
- Reversible crossbody bag (MSRP: $110) with vintage artwork and LED lightsaber designs
- Each top comes with an enamel pin available exclusively with this Stitch Shoppe by Loungefly collection.
- The Star Wars Loungefly collection will be available at Loungefly and select retailers starting in July 2023.
- Prices range from $35-$110. Check back soon for links to the individual items.
