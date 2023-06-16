Wicket and Light Side vs Dark Side Star Wars Accessories Coming to Loungefly This July

What happens when you combine Loungefly with Star Wars? You get a really awesome collection that celebrates the Original Trilogy! This July, Loungefly and Lucasfilm are teaming up for a fashionably fun assortment of accessories and apparel that will take your wardrobe to the cosmos!

Loungefly is dropping an all-new collection in collaboration with Lucasfilm as part of a new accessories line that brings the light and dark sides of Star Wars to fans with a fashionable twist!

Showcasing the brave young Ewok Wicket from the forest moon of Endor, the epic web-exclusive collection includes Loungefly’s signature mini backpack (MSRP: $90) and matching bifold wallet (MSRP: $40).

Both are decorated with a design featuring curious Wicket peeking through his orange hoodie in a plush material.

This Star Wars collection offers fans an opportunity to keep their furry friend close as they embark on life’s daily adventures.

But that’s not all, Stitch Shoppe by Loungefly, the brand’s first high-end apparel line that promotes body positivity, will also feature classic designs and beloved characters from the Star Wars franchise.

Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, Darth Vader, and more of your favorites get a chance to shine on this galactic series.

Fans can show their allegiance fashionably with this capsule collection that includes: Star Wars logo printed top (MSRP: $35) Vibrant double-sided Light vs. Dark Side skir t (MSRP: $75) Reversible crossbody bag (MSRP: $110) with vintage artwork and LED lightsaber designs



Each top comes with an enamel pin available exclusively with this Stitch Shoppe by Loungefly collection.

The Star Wars Loungefly collection will be available at Loungefly and select retailers starting in July 2023.

The Star Wars Loungefly collection will be available at Loungefly and select retailers starting in July 2023. Prices range from $35-$110.

Guests can visit Loungefly.com to be notified when the Star Wars collection officially launches.

Guests can visit Loungefly.com to be notified when the Star Wars collection officially launches. Plus stay up-to-date with the latest Loungefly products and trends by following the brand on: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @Loungefly.

