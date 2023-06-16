Minion Cafe to Begin Soft Openings Tomorrow, June 17th at Universal Studios Florida

Guests visiting Universal Studios Florida will be in for an unexpected treat tomorrow, as the new Minion Cafe and other elements of Minion Land are expected to soft open, according to Click Orlando.

It’s Minions in the kitchen, mischief in the dining room, and tons of tasty food at the new Illumination’s Minion Cafe – the marquee dining location within Minion Land.

This immersive new eatery offers something for every palate in a highly-entertaining dining experience that features three themed areas designed after beloved Minions Kevin, Stuart, Bob and Otto: The Kitchen – where guests will get a glimpse of the equipment and gear the Minions have used to whip up the cafe’s menu. The Breakroom – where guests can dine in the Minions’ break space that includes everything from “Office Safety Tips” to a vending machine stocked with mischievous items. The Dining Room – a vibrant space adorned with colorful artwork courtesy of the Minions and more.

During the soft opening period, Minion Cafe may be limited to a certain number of guests, may close unexpectedly or may not open on certain days at all.

There’s no word yet on if any of the secondary dining locations, such as Bake My Day, Pop-A-Nana or Freeze Ray Pops, will be open during the soft opening.

These new establishments are all a part of Minion Land on Illumination Ave. – an immersive new area created in partnership between Universal’s award-winning creative team and the acclaimed filmmakers from Illumination.