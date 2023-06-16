“Elemental” Director Peter Sohn Shares Heartfelt Note Calling Film A Love Letter To His Parents

The director of the latest film from Pixar Animation Studios, Elemental, has handwritten a deeply personal note calling the film a love letter to his parents.

Peter Sohn, Director of Pixar Animation Studios latest film, Elemental, has written a very personal note that the studio shared on Twitter.

In the note, written on a piece of Pixar Animation Studios stationery, Sohn tells an emotional tale of going to the movies with his brother and mother, the latter of which needed translation in most films – except those films that were animated.

He also shares that both of his parents, who helped lay a solid foundation for Sohn and his brother, are no longer with him, and that Elemental

is a love letter to them. The full note reads: My Name is Peter Sohn, Director of Elemental. I’ve worked at Pixar for 23 years and never has a story felt so personal. I’m the child of immigrants. My parents left Korea in the late 1960s and came to New York where they crafted a beautiful life and community for my brother and I. Like our main character, Ember, I felt this intense calling to honor my family and their sacrifices. They gave up so much, so I can do this for them, right? I was drawn to animation from an early age. If there was any money left over from our family store, my mom would take my brother and I to the movies. Because her English was limited, we’d lean over and translate what was going on. When we saw animated films, I don’t remember translating anything for her. The medium itself was so powerful and transcendent of language that there were moments that brought her to tears. It hit me, “wow, animation can do that.” Elemental is a love letter to my parents – thanking them for building such a supporting foundation for my brother and I. Unfortunately, I lost both of them during the production of this film and I miss them everyday. If you loved ones are still with you, please take a moment to thank them. Mom and Dad, This is for you. Sincerely,

Pixar Animation Studios’ Elemental is an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where Fire-, Water-, Earth- and Air-residents live together.

The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in.

Directed by Peter Sohn, produced by Denise Ream, p.g.a., and executive produced by Pete Docter, Elemental features a screenplay by John Hoberg & Kat Likkel and Brenda Hsueh with story by Sohn, Hoberg & Likkel and Hsueh. The film’s original score was composed and conducted by Thomas Newman.

Elemental is now playing in theaters everywhere. You can find more from Peter Sohn in our interview here