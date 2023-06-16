“The View” Guest List: Cynthia Nixon, Wanda Sykes and More to Appear Week of June 19th

Next week, The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show including actors and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant in today’s world.

What’s Happening:

The View is the place to go for daily conversation about hot button issues including politics, arts and entertainment, business and more.

is the place to go for daily conversation about hot button issues including politics, arts and entertainment, business and more. Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The network has revealed their guests list for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors and more.

The View airs Monday-Friday 11:00 am – 12:00 pm EDT on ABC

The View Guests for the Week of June 19th-23rd:

Monday, June 19 The View celebrates Juneteenth Keke Palmer (KeyTV; Big Boss ) Melba Wilson Performance from CeCe Peniston, Robin S. and Deborah Cox

Tuesday, June 20 Cynthia Nixon ( And Just Like That )

Wednesday, June 21 Matthew Broderick ( No Hard Feelings )

Thursday, June 22 Wanda Sykes ( Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer ) Favorite Things Under $50: Summer Edition

Friday, June 23 The Political View with 2024 Republican presidential candidate Miami Mayor Francis Suarez (R-FL) Dermot Mulroney ( Secret Invasion



Stay in the Know:

The View is now available on a podcast. Listen to the full show for free on Apple Podcasts or on your favorite podcast app every weekday afternoon.

The View is executive produced by Brian Teta and directed by Sarah de la O.