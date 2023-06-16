Walt Disney Family Museum Announces Programs in June and July, Including Special Look at “Pete”

The Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco has announced their lineup of programming through June and July, including a special behind the scenes look at the short film Pete, to help celebrate Pride Month.
What’s Happening:
- The Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco, California has announced their line of special programs and classes.
- The summer programming continues on Friday, June 30th, with a behind the scenes look at Pete, from Pixar’s Bret Parker.
- Celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month with an exclusive screening of the short film Pete (Artfarm Productions, 2022) followed by a Q&A with the film’s director Bret Parker. Pete is an animated short film based on a true story about gender identity, organized youth baseball, the people who inspire change by trying to be themselves, and the superheroes who allow that change to happen.
- The event takes place on Friday, June 30th at 5:30 PM PT, via a Zoom Webinar.
- Tickets for “Behind the Scenes of Pete (2022), an Independent Film from Pixar’s Bret Parker” will be available as follows: All member levels: Reserve tickets online beginning Thursday, June 15 at noon PST via the Member Portal.
- Public (non-members): Reserve tickets online beginning Friday, June 16 at noon PST.
- Behind The Imagineering Story with Leslie Iwerks
- Sat, Jul 15 | 1pm | Theater
- $15 members
- $25 adults | $20 seniors and students (with ID) | $15 youths
- FREE for children ages 5 and under, Registration Required
- Join in for a talk with award-winning filmmaker Leslie Iwerks as she shares the creative process behind the new book based on her highly acclaimed Disney+ documentary series, The Imagineering Story (2019). The book expands further on the groundbreaking series for a more in-depth look at the work and legacy of Walt Disney Imagineering from Walt’s time to today.
- Tickets for Behind The Imagineering Story with Leslie Iwerks will be available as follows:
- Walt's Circle Donors: Purchase tickets online beginning Tuesday, June 13 at noon PST by emailing [email protected]
- Supporter, Founding, and Friend-level members: Purchase tickets beginning Wednesday, June 14 at noon PST by emailing [email protected]
- All member levels: Purchase tickets online beginning Thursday, June 15 at noon PST via the Member Portal.
- Public (non-members): Purchase tickets online beginning Friday, June 16 at noon PST.
- Film Screenings – Bolt (2008) & Kitbull (2019)
- Thu–Sun, Jun 1–30 | 2pm | Theater
- No screenings Jun 2, 3, 8, 22, and 23
- FREE for members
- $10 adults, seniors, and students | $8 youth
- $5 with general admission or a member guest
- FREE for children ages 5 and under
- Join in celebrating the museum’s latest special exhibition, Disney Cats & Dogs, with a month-long screening of Bolt (2008), the story of a superstar dog who must find his real-world strength when the cameras stop rolling and he is separated from his beloved owner. Accompanying this screening is Pixar’s Kitbull (2019), a short film about the unlikely friendship between a kitten and a Pitbull.
- Film screenings are subject to change. If you’re unable to attend a film screening within the first 20 minutes of the film duration, please contact our Ticketing team at [email protected] for a refund.
- The Making of Disney Pride in Concert with the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus
- New date for program
- Tue, Jun 27 | 5:30pm | Theater
- $15 members
- $25 adults | $15 seniors and students (with ID) | $10 youths
- FREE for children ages 5 and under, Registration Required
- Join a panel discussion about the development of the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus’ Disney Pride in Concert with Artistic Director & Conductor Jacob Stensberg, Associate Director of Music Education & Outreach Mitch Galli, Principal Accompanist & Music Supervisor Nicolas Perez, and Storyteller Mark Alfaro. The discussion will be followed by an exclusive vocal performance by soloist and Chorus member Tye Roman.
- Dug Days (2021) Director and Voice Actor Bob Peterson and Producer Kim Collins
- Wed, Jun 28 | 5:30pm PT | Zoom Webinar
- FREE | Registration Required
- Join us in celebrating the opening of our new special exhibition, Disney Cats & Dogs, with a behind-the-scenes look at the Disney+ Original series Dug Days (2021) with Bob Peterson, the series’ director and voice of Dug, and Kim Collins, the series’ producer.
- CLASSES
- Summer Classes
- Mon–Fri, Jun & Jul | 9am–3pm
- Please note: Class dates, grade levels, and prices vary
- See below for details
- Multiplane Animation
- Mon–Fri, Jul 3–14 (no class Jul 4) | Grades 3–5
- Drawing Fundamentals: Infrastructure and Perspective
- Mon–Fri, Jul 17–28 | Grades 9–12
- The Heroine’s Journey
- Mon–Fri, Jul 17–28 | Grades 5–8
- EXHIBITIONS
- Disney Cats & Dogs
- June 24, 2023–January 14, 2024
- Diane Disney Miller Exhibition Hall
- Special exhibition only:
- FREE for members
- $15 adults | $10 senior and student (with ID) | $5 youth
- Special exhibition add-on ticket:
- $5 per ticket with purchase of general admission
- The museum is honored to announce our next major special exhibition, Disney Cats & Dogs, a traveling exhibition originating from the Walt Disney Animation Research Library, the Walt Disney Archives, and Disney Japan. In conjunction with this year’s celebration of The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary, explore the innovation of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ animal-inspired animation storytelling through the decades.
- See over 300 archival reproduction artworks including animation drawings, sketches, paintings, posters, and more. Get hands-on with in-gallery animation, drawing, and craft activities for animal lovers of all ages.
- Pencils and Passion: A Student Art Exhibition
- May 11–October 1, 2023
- Lower Lobby Gallery
- FREE
- The Walt Disney Family Museum is proud to present Pencils and Passion: A Student Art Exhibition—a celebration of the museum’s educational initiatives and the achievements of its students. Pencils and Passion is the 37th original exhibition produced by the museum. It highlights both past and current student artwork, recognizes the accomplishments of its alumni, and chronicles the development of The Walt Disney Family Museum Animation Academy.
- This special exhibition presents student-created traditional and digital artworks, including animated short films, which have been produced over the past decade at both The Walt Disney Family Museum and on location at partner schools and organizations.