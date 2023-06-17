Taste of Japan Festival Returns to Anaheim STC Gardenwalk

The Taste of Japan Festival, one of the largest Japanese festivals in Orange County, returned to the Anaheim STC Gardenwalk neighboring Disneyland this weekend – June 16th and 17th.

(All Photos Courtesy of Taste of Japan)

The free admission festival allows visitors to enjoy the outside air and is perfect for families, friends, and individuals of all ages. There, they can enjoy various authentic Japanese foods, Japanese pop culture, Anime, Cosplay, Entertainment, Merchandise, fun activities, and much more.

Visitors are also getting a literal taste of Japan with more than 50 of the best Japanese vendors in Southern California, everything from traditional Japanese food such as Ramen, Takoyaki, Yakitori to other various street foods.

There will be entertainment on the main stage throughout the day, such as Japanese drummers, martial artists, anime, and also special events such as Goodie Bag and Lucky Raffle.

New this year is Yokocho Fest, a special experience that takes those attending through a special opportunity to drink and dine like They’re in Japan. For a separate admission, attendees can partake in a full beer & sake experience, an authentic glimpse into Japan's local drinking culture, and learn about the arts & culture of Japanese Beer, Sake, & Shochu. "Yokocho" is Japanese for "alleyway", a place where you can eat and drink to your heart's content. This special portion of the festival takes place on the lower Sea Level of Gardenwalk. You can find out more about this special offering at the official site, here.

The Taste of Japan Festival is taking place this weekend at the Anaheim STC GardenWalk.