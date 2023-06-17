Walt Disney World Announces Executive Movement As Part Of Commitment to Development

Changes in executive leadership are occurring at the Walt Disney World Resort, with a focus and commitment on cast and leader development.

What’s Happening:

Executives are on the move at the Walt Disney World, with the company saying that in alignment with site priority and commitment towards cast and leader development is why they have announced the following rotations which will provide new experiences and a continued investment in the leaders of the company.

Melissa Valiquette transitions to Vice President, Industrial Engineering & Park Operations Line of Business reporting to Jason Kirk

transitions to Vice President, Industrial Engineering & Park Operations Line of Business reporting to Jason Kirk Reporting to Melissa will be: Deborah Montague – Director, Industrial Engineering Mike Westmoreland – Director, Program Development OPEN – Director, Park Operations Line of Business Lori Demro – Administrative Assistant



Sarah Riles transitions to Vice President, Magic Kingdom reporting to Jason Kirk

transitions to Vice President, Magic Kingdom reporting to Jason Kirk Reporting to Sarah will be: Ann Williams – General Manager, Food & Beverage LeRoy Arrington III – General Manager, Merchandise Perry Crawley – General Manager, Park Operations Ray Smale – General Manager, Entertainment Suzanne Dufenhorst – Manager, Park Planning & Integration Amy Scarborough – Administrative Assistant



Maryann Smith transitions to Vice President, Disney’s Animal Kingdom reporting to Jason Kirk

transitions to Vice President, Disney’s Animal Kingdom reporting to Jason Kirk Reporting to Maryann will be: Mark Dukes – General Manager, Food & Beverage Bridget Gall – General Manager, Merchandise Aaron Rowe – General Manager, Entertainment Kristen Stallker – General Manager, Park Operations Custis Davenport – Manager, Park Planning & Integration Amy Bigby – Administrative Assistant



Faron Kelley transitions to Vice President, WDW Customer Experience reporting to Scott Hudgins

transitions to Vice President, WDW Customer Experience reporting to Scott Hudgins Reporting to Faron will be: Nick Bagnasco – Director, Yield Management & Customer Experience (dual report to Christian Bouzaid) Angela Blanchard – Director, Travel Operations Infrastructure & Support Ben Yon – Director, Disney Central Sales & Services Nicholas LaFalce – Senior Manager, WDW Customer Experience Integration Chris Guenther – Administrative Assistant

These moves will begin over the next several weeks, and they will be complete by July 9. The VP – ESPN Wide World of Sports, Disney Water Parks & Mini Golf role will be posted over the coming weeks.