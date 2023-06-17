Walt Disney World Announces Executive Movement As Part Of Commitment to Development

Changes in executive leadership are occurring at the Walt Disney World Resort, with a focus and commitment on cast and leader development.
What’s Happening:
- Executives are on the move at the Walt Disney World, with the company saying that in alignment with site priority and commitment towards cast and leader development is why they have announced the following rotations which will provide new experiences and a continued investment in the leaders of the company.
- Melissa Valiquette transitions to Vice President, Industrial Engineering & Park Operations Line of Business reporting to Jason Kirk
- Reporting to Melissa will be:
- Deborah Montague – Director, Industrial Engineering
- Mike Westmoreland – Director, Program Development
- OPEN – Director, Park Operations Line of Business
- Lori Demro – Administrative Assistant
- Sarah Riles transitions to Vice President, Magic Kingdom reporting to Jason Kirk
- Reporting to Sarah will be:
- Ann Williams – General Manager, Food & Beverage
- LeRoy Arrington III – General Manager, Merchandise
- Perry Crawley – General Manager, Park Operations
- Ray Smale – General Manager, Entertainment
- Suzanne Dufenhorst – Manager, Park Planning & Integration
- Amy Scarborough – Administrative Assistant
- Maryann Smith transitions to Vice President, Disney’s Animal Kingdom reporting to Jason Kirk
- Reporting to Maryann will be:
- Mark Dukes – General Manager, Food & Beverage
- Bridget Gall – General Manager, Merchandise
- Aaron Rowe – General Manager, Entertainment
- Kristen Stallker – General Manager, Park Operations
- Custis Davenport – Manager, Park Planning & Integration
- Amy Bigby – Administrative Assistant
- Faron Kelley transitions to Vice President, WDW Customer Experience reporting to Scott Hudgins
- Reporting to Faron will be:
- Nick Bagnasco – Director, Yield Management & Customer Experience (dual report to Christian Bouzaid)
- Angela Blanchard – Director, Travel Operations Infrastructure & Support
- Ben Yon – Director, Disney Central Sales & Services
- Nicholas LaFalce – Senior Manager, WDW Customer Experience Integration
- Chris Guenther – Administrative Assistant
- These moves will begin over the next several weeks, and they will be complete by July 9. The VP – ESPN Wide World of Sports, Disney Water Parks & Mini Golf role will be posted over the coming weeks.
