Artist Eric Tan to Sign his Vinyl Figures at Disneyland Next Week

Artist Eric Tan’s new astronaut series of vinyl figures is currently available at Walt Disney World and will be coming soon to Disneyland Resort. To celebrate, Tan will be visiting two locations at Disneyland Resort to sign his new figures.

On Saturday, June 24, Tan’s new series of vinyl figures featuring some of your favorite Disney characters – like Mickey, Minnie and Jack Skellington – as astronauts will be available at the Disneyland Resort.

Tan himself will be stopping by two locations for a special signing event: The Star Trader in Disneyland Park – 11 AM to 1 PM WonderGround Gallery at Downtown Disney

The series, which also includes Marie, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit and Peter Pan, is currently available at Walt Disney World locations.

You can see the entire collection on Eric Tan’s Instagram account