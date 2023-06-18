Pixar Animators Visit Oakland’s UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital for Special Screening of “Elemental”

Oakland's UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital received some Disney magic Friday when Pixar animators visited for a special screening of Elemental, according to ABC7.

In addition to the visit from animators and the special screening of Elemental , Friday marked the opening of the new Disney Movie Moments Theater at the hospital.

, Friday marked the opening of the new Disney Movie Moments Theater at the hospital. The new mobile theater allows patients, who often can’t go to a real movie theater because of their medical conditions, to get the theater experience rather than just watching a movie on a TV in their room.

This is the latest in a long run of community events like this in the Bay Area for Pixar. Jonas Rivera, executive vice president of production, explained why events like this are important to them: "We go way back to Toy Story 2 in 1999. This is our backyard and this is where we're from, so this one has a special place in our heart."

Cody Lyon, one of the animators who made the visit, shared that sentiment and pointed out an even longer history: "For Walt Disney, it's been over 100 years. Walt would visit hospitals and bring animators with him and that was part of his outreach in Southern California.”

Even after the Elemental screening, patients at UCSF will have access to the Disney+

screening, patients at UCSF will have access to the Check out ABC7’s video from the visit below:

About Elemental: